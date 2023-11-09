Pat McAfee Delivers His Take on “We Aren’t Good Enough” Comment by Patriots Owner Robert Kraft
“Whenever you look at the future of the Patriots, is it real that Bill Belichick is going to get fired? He’s going to end up somewhere else, and he’s going to break the record. What the hell are the Krafts going to do? Replace a GM and a Head Coach and potentially even a quarterback?”
What’s Next for the Patriots?
The conversation took a turn when the panel delved into the subject of Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots. The agreement among the commentators was one of resistance to the idea of dismissing Belichick. They unanimously felt that his position as head coach remained secure and appropriate.
However, they expressed reservations regarding his dual role as GM and HC, suggesting that perhaps this aspect could benefit from a fresh perspective. Pat McAfee, known for his direct approach, raised the question of the feasibility of such an organizational shift.
The experts found themselves at a loss, without a concrete strategy for implementing such a change. McAfee noted Belichick’s advancing age and queried whether the recent strategies in player selection were still appropriate.
The big question was how to keep being cool with Coach Belichick, who’s like a football hero, and still get the team back to winning games. It’s kind of like trying to be nice to your grandpa while telling him he needs to let someone else drive the car to make sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.
