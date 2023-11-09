HomeSearch

Pat McAfee Delivers His Take on “We Aren’t Good Enough” Comment by Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Vasudha Mudgal
|Published November 09, 2023

ESPN host Pat McAfee jokes with staff before the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.

As the dust settles on yet another disheartening performance by the New England Patriots, with a 20-17 loss to the Commanders echoing the sounds of a fading dynasty, owner Robert Kraft’s candid, lip-read confession was revealed by McAfee on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’. The Patriots’ slow starts, offensive inconsistency, and special teams penalties aren’t just part of the game; they seem to have become mainstays for the team.
Pat McAfee is never one to shy away from the hard truth. On the podcast, Pat did the lip-reading duties by reading Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s lips while watching the match in the stadium. According to McAfee, Jonathan Kraft said, “We’re nowhere near good enough.”
The Patriots’ shortcomings this season can’t be understated—sloppiness on both sides of the ball and critical errors have been their undoing. Many have been speculating that Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots is coming to an end. But McAffee thinks differently. Getting curious and worried at the same time, Pat asked,
“Whenever you look at the future of the Patriots, is it real that Bill Belichick is going to get fired? He’s going to end up somewhere else, and he’s going to break the record. What the hell are the Krafts going to do? Replace a GM and a Head Coach and potentially even a quarterback?”
Yet, it was Kraft’s silent utterance, caught by sharp eyes and decoded by McAfee, that has sparked a wildfire of speculation and concern amongst the Patriots’ faithful. McAfee’s vibrant analysis cut up not just the game but also the implications of Kraft’s words, hinting at shifts on the horizon for one of the NFL’s best teams.

What’s Next for the Patriots?

The conversation took a turn when the panel delved into the subject of Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots. The agreement among the commentators was one of resistance to the idea of dismissing Belichick. They unanimously felt that his position as head coach remained secure and appropriate.

However, they expressed reservations regarding his dual role as GM and HC, suggesting that perhaps this aspect could benefit from a fresh perspective. Pat McAfee, known for his direct approach, raised the question of the feasibility of such an organizational shift.

The experts found themselves at a loss, without a concrete strategy for implementing such a change. McAfee noted Belichick’s advancing age and queried whether the recent strategies in player selection were still appropriate.

The big question was how to keep being cool with Coach Belichick, who’s like a football hero, and still get the team back to winning games. It’s kind of like trying to be nice to your grandpa while telling him he needs to let someone else drive the car to make sure everyone gets where they’re going safely.

Vasudha is an NFL Author at the SportsRush. She has been a long time follower of the sports. A English Educator turned journalist with massive experience in writing. She never stops reading and talking about NFL and its competitive nature. Her favourite NFL player is Patrick Mahomes and wishes to meet him in person one day. Apart from football, she indulges in her love for Basketball and dancing, which are her pastime hobbies.

