“You S*ck Manning”: Peyton Manning Once Booed His Own Father Archie Manning During an NFL Game

Peyton Manning gestures to someone while next to his father Archie at the Class of 2021 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Hpt 2021 Class Enshrinement Hof 16

Manning Family has always been a center of fame in American football culture and it all began with Archie Manning, the former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

His legacy has been carried on by his sons, two of the greatest NFL players of all time, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

This story we are going to focus on unfolded when Archie Manning used to play quarterback for Orleans. During a difficult game, Archie was heckled by the New Orleans crowd and his wife got really upset. However, when she turned around, she saw 5-year-old Peyton Manning jeering his father as well.

Also Read: Juwan Johnson Net Worth: How Much Has The Saints Tight End Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Archie Manning Was Once Booed By His Own Son Peyton Manning

Archie had been with the team leader since 1971. Peyton and Eli used to go to stadiums to support and cheer their father. However, one day during a difficult match when the team was underperforming, the crowd lost their cool and began booing Archie for not playing well, and it didn’t stop there; his sons Peyton and Manning also started booing their father.

Archie was being terrorized on the field one Sunday afternoon. He was merely trying to avoid the growing number of hecklers. Fans started chanting, “You s*ck, Manning!”

Love it Dave stand by our guy! Soon enough they will see. That boy has Manning blood in his veins. #Giants https://t.co/E2cmasUCBY — Archie Manning (@ArchiesBurner) April 28, 2019

They were booing as well, and Olivia, Archie’s wife, was struggling to keep her cool. She was pregnant with their third child and turned to confront the critics, but she had been raised too well to fight. Her voice was too soft, and her accent was too Southern. Along with the majority of the other people in the house, Cooper and Peyton were shouting, “Archie, boo! Boo!”

Peyton and Eli Manning, like their father, are now considered NFL icons. Cooper, who was diagnosed with spinal stenosis before his senior year of high school, had his football career cut short.

Also Read: Peyton Manning Admits That He Could Never Do What Lamar Jackson Did Against The Saints