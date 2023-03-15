Resurfaced Video Shows Jackson Mahomes, Who Is Under Investigation for S*xual Assault, Trying to Forcibly Kiss a Woman in Las Vegas

Jackson Mahomes is not having a great time right now. Just a few days ago, he was accused of sexually harassing a restaurant owner in Kansas City. While the police are investigating that case, others have been digging into Mahomes’ past to see if this is not his first rodeo. Unsurprisingly, a video has surfaced that shows Mahomes attempting to do the same thing. Just this time, it did not go as planned.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, is hated by almost everyone in the NFL community for his entitled and reckless nature. Though his brother and sister-in-law have time and again come to his defense, Jackson just does something new to undo all that effort. Only it seems, his antics are becoming more and more serious by the day.

Jackson Mahomes once tried to kiss a woman forcibly during a party in Vegas

The video, which surfaced recently after Jackson was accused of harassing a woman, portrays him in a similar vein. Only this video is almost a year old and was shot in Las Vegas. In the short clip, Mahomes is seen doing his iconic TikTok dance, surrounded by a group of people just watching. He then proceeds to charge towards a girl wearing an “it’s my f**king Birthday” sash, and tries to kiss her.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the girl manages to wriggle out of his grip and avoid the kiss. Unfortunately for everyone in the NFL community, this clip became another reason to hate Jackson. He has not addressed the video ever. Though, one can only imagine the awkward conversation he might have had with his older brother. If only it ever worked.

Also Read: “This Sh*t is Annoying”: Davante Adams Quashes Rift Rumors After Sharing Cryptic Message Post Jimmy G Trade

Jackson’s reckless antics may end up damaging his older brother’s image

Jackson Mahomes in particular isn’t of any interest to the NFL community. Though, his relation to Patrick Mahomes is what alarms many. Patrick is well on his way to becoming the face of the NFL. Following in the footsteps of great QBs such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana. However, if his brother continues to carry on with his antics, Patrick’s image will be the one to take a hit.

While we may not see a public confrontation between the two, many are hoping Patrick gives Jackson an earful in private. At least to deter the younger sibling from making things worse for the family. Given Jackson’s track record, it is not far-fetched to think that he will just brush aside any advice or scolding he receives from anyone. It seems he just doesn’t care what people think about him.

Also Read: Ice Cream Shop Trolls Ravens by Introducing “Pay Lamar Jackson” Flavor as the Franchise Continues to Deny Star QB a “Deservedly Hefty” Contract