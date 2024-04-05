Steelers Star Cameron Heyward Boasts About New Teammate Russell Wilson Beating Patrick Mahomes in 2023

Whether someone else is happy to have Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh or not, star DE Cameron Heyward sure is. After all, he did play a part in getting Wilson hired. The former Denver QB is bringing new life to the Steelers locker room, so much so that Heyward believes he is the right way forward for the team. With a decade of pro ball experience, with one Super Bowl win and 2 NFC titles, Russell Wilson is seeking a fresh start in Pittsburgh. But why is Heyward so pumped by the addition of Wilson, who might have had an illustrious career but pretty much flailed around all of last season? Overall experience, and experience beating one of the best QBs in the league right now: Patrick Mahomes. Heyward went on the Rich Eisen podcast and couldn’t help but brag about his new QB, especially his most impressive feat from last season. He said, “Not many people beat Patrick Mahomes last year, but Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos did. I know it’s not one guy that gets it done, but Russ has done it in this game and knows how to beat top competition.” Wilson not only beat Mahomes, he handed him the first road division loss of his career. To Mahomes’ credit, it took an illness and a snowstorm for Wilson to take him down. Wilson led the Broncos to a 24–9 victory during last season’s division game, tossing three touchdowns and ending the Chiefs’ six-game winning streak, along with ending Mahomes’ 12 consecutive winning streak against the Broncos. Cameron Heyward Sold on Russell Wilson’s Leadership There’s another thing about Wilson that has Heyward sold on his compatibility with the Steelers: his leadership track record. Of that, Heyward noted, “You just look for the leadership for a guy that has been in Seattle and won games. Won a Super Bowl already. Didn’t have the best time in Denver, but I think he’s a hungry guy that is ready to prove people wrong.”

The DE is right, Wilson does have something to prove. After his stint with the Broncos, where too he was supposed to have something to prove, the QB will most likely have a major chip on his shoulder. While Heyward is banking on Wilson, it is fair to be on the fence about the former Seattle QB’s entry into Pittsburgh.

Steelers’ and Heyward’s 2024 season is banking on a Wilson who has returned to the same form that made him a nine-time Pro Bowler in Seattle. Additionally, as Heyward hinted, Wilson’s seasoned expertise is expected to positively impact the Steelers’ young offense. It is to be seen if the form he returns to is from his Seattle days or his Broncos days. If it doesn’t work out, they’ve got Justin Fields locked and loaded.