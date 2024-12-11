“This is Disgusting”: Randy Moss’ Son Dismisses Liver Cancer Reports While Responding to Larry Fitzgerald Sr.

Aug 3, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers former receiver Randy Moss receives gold jacket from presenter and son Thaddeus Moss during the Enshrinee’s gold jacket dinner at the Canton Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Dec. 1, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss announced he’d be stepping away from his role as an ESPN analyst to tend to a personal matter. For a brief moment on Tuesday evening, it appeared fans had learned the nature of Moss’ departure.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. – father of former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. – shared on Twitter/X that Moss had recently been diagnosed with liver cancer. As well wishes poured in for the Hall of Fame wideout, his son, Thaddeus, took charge. He blasted Fitzgerald Sr. for his initial tweet. Moments later, he replied to a post of NFL legend, Brett Favre, by saying the report wasn’t accurate.

This is disgusting. You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you , so check your fucking sources — Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) December 11, 2024

Brett , the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to — Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) December 11, 2024

Roughly an hour after Thaddeus Moss’ replies, Fitzgerald Jr. asked his father to delete his original post.

Dad, I think it’s best to respect his privacy on this. If he feels ready to share more about his health, he will. In the meantime, let’s focus on sending him positive energy, prayers, and support rather than speculating. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 11, 2024

Most fans believe Fitzgerald Sr. didn’t have ill intent with his original post. That didn’t stop others from criticizing him for sharing information that, based on the Moss family’s actions, is not accurate and/or was not yet meant for public consumption.

Thank you Larry i know your dad truly means well and is a dear friend. it’s just unfortunate that this info exist period and I know there was nothing ment harmful or malicious by it. We all love randy and just want him to be ok. Much love. — HSTX Stryker (@strykadelatorre) December 11, 2024

Thank you. I’m sure your dad meant well, but Randy obviously deserve the respect of being able to tell his story when he was ready. — Lady Macbeth (@HayleyJame1499) December 11, 2024

Your authority to tell the world this comes from where? — Patti (@marinemom34) December 11, 2024

This wasn’t your story to tell man. Prayers for my goat tho. — Hub (@KenHeLive) December 11, 2024

Moss played 14 years in the NFL (1998-2012). He recorded 982 receptions, 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns across 218 appearances. The six-time Pro Bowler earned four first-team All-Pro nods in his career.

Moss led the NFL in receiving touchdowns five times. His 23 receiving scores in 2007 remain the most in NFL history for a single season. His most iconic performance came as a rookie on Thanksgiving. That day, Moss roasted the Dallas Cowboys and posted an infamous stat line.

On this day 22 years ago, a rookie named Randy Moss cooked the Cowboys: 3 rec

163 yds

3 TDs Thanksgiving day legend @RandyMoss

(via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/mX6EiNrpVJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2020

No matter what’s ailing Moss, he has a world of supporters, including Fitzgerald Sr., in his corner. Here’s hoping he can make a speedy recovery.