Why Was Karl Malone Never Convicted of R*pe Despite Impregnating a 13-Year-Old Girl? Did He Pay Child Support to Gloria & Demetress Bell?

Karl Malone is one of the most controversial figures in the world of Sports. While the incredibly talented footballer earned praise for his on-court heroics, his off-field actions often attracted a lot of hate. Recently, NBA invited Malone to judge the All-Star Week’s Slam Dunk contest, a move for which the basketball league ended up getting unanimously bashed.

Among all the controversies he has been a part of, one that could have ended Malone’s basketball career in his 20s involved former Bills star Demetress Bell. As it turns out, Karl had impregnated a 13-year-old girl named Gloria Bell while he was in college.

The NBA legend was 20 years old at that time when Gloria gave birth to Demetress Bell, who went on to play for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively, as an offensive tackle.

Having s*xual encounters with an underage girl while he was 20 years old would have easily landed Malone in the jail. However, despite the risk of losing out on his career, Malone declined to even acknowledge Demetress as his son.

Did Karl Malone face jail-time for impregnating a 13-year-old girl?

Gloria’s parents decided to file a paternity suit against Karl to ensure that he pays child support for a kid he had fathered. Moreover, as per The Tribune, a paternity test had revealed that there was a 99% possibility that Demetress’ father was either Malone or Malone’s brother.

Karl was asked to pay $125 per week in child support and to cover past and future medical expenses which he ended up challenging in court, claiming that the amount was a bit too much. In the end, Karl and Bell’s parents agreed over an out of court settlement.

Karl was actually never charged with r*pe, simply because Gloria’s parents only wanted him to financially aid and acknowledge the child. They never wanted him to go to jail for what he had done which eventually allowed Malone to proceed with his NBA career unharmed.

In fact, as per Demetress, Malone had once told him that now it’s too late for them to have a functioning father-son relationship. However, in 2014, it was reported that Karl and Demetress had repaired their relationship to some extent and were in constant contact.

