What Challenges Await Team USA On The Penultimate Day Of The Paris Olympics?

Day 15 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 10
All times are mentioned in EDT/EST.
Modern Pentathlon – 3:30 AM
Women’s Individual, Semi-final A, Fencing Bonus Round
Taekwondo – 3:21 AM
Men +80kg Round of 16
Sport Climbing – 4:15 AM
Women’s Boulder & Lead, Final Boulder
Water Polo – 4:35 AM
Women’s Bronze Medal Match
Netherlands
Weightlifting – 5:30 AM
Men’s 102kg
Sport Climbing – 6:35 AM
Women’s Boulder & Lead, Final Lead
Breaking – 10:00 AM onwards
B-Boys Round Robin – Group A
B-Boys Round Robin – Group A
B-Boys Round Robin – Group C (#13)
B-Boys Round Robin – Group C
Soccer – 11:00 AM
Women’s Gold Medal Match
Athletics – 1:00 PM
Men’s High Jump Final
Artistic Swimming – 1:30 PM
Duet Free Routine
Athletics – 1:50 PM
Men’s 5000m Final
Athletics – 2:15 Pm
Women’s 1500m Final