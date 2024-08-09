What Challenges Await Team USA On The Penultimate Day Of The Paris Olympics?

Noah Lyles was in for a shocker in the 200m final at the Paris Olympics as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo secured the gold medal in the race!

Lyles’ compatriot, Kenny Bednareck, finished in the silver medal position, leaving the 27-year-old standing in the bronze medal position. The result ended Lyles’ push to become the greatest sprinter of all time as he wanted to secure four gold medals in Paris.

Tara Davis-Woodhall added to America’s gold medal tally by winning the women’s long jump final event. With a jump of 7.10m, she leaped to the top of the leaderboard, with Germany’s Malaika Mihambo finishing second with a jump of 6.98m.

Thanks to this result, athletics became the most successful discipline for Team USA in Paris with nine gold medals.

Underwhelming performance from the men’s swimming team meant the discipline only brought a total of eight gold medals while fetching 20 additional medals.

Heading into the penultimate day of proceeding in Paris, several more medals might be heading America’s way, especially in the Athletics discipline. Thus, given below is the full breakdown of the challenges that await the American athletes on Day 15 of the Paris Olympics

Day 15 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 10