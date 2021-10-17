Cricket

“Plucked from the Sky”: Radha Yadav took a stunning catch for Sydney Sixers in WBBL07

Radha Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss Mignon du Preez in the WBBL 07 game between Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Gregg Popovich is 26 wins away from becoming the most successful coach in NBA history": The 4x All-Star head coach has headed the Spurs franchise for over two decades
Next Article
"Kawhi Leonard is a good coach, it's nice to have him around": Nicolas Batum talks about stepping up amid Kawhi's absence and Terence Mann being a great example for the locker room
Cricket Latest News
Radha Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss Mignon du Preez in the WBBL 07 game between Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes.
“Plucked from the Sky”: Radha Yadav took a stunning catch for Sydney Sixers in WBBL07

Radha Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss Mignon du Preez in the WBBL 07…