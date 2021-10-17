“Plucked from the Sky”: Radha Yadav took a stunning catch for Sydney Sixers in WBBL07

Radha Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss Mignon du Preez in the WBBL 07 game between Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes.

The Women’s Big Bash League is underway in Australia, and there are a total of eight Indian players playing in the tournament. In the 4th game of the season, Sydney Sixers were playing against Hobart Hurricanes. Shafali Verma and Radha were part of the Sydney Sixers playing eleven.

Yadav scalped a couple of wickets in the game, but her catch made all the headlines.

Radha Yadav stunning Catch in WBBL07

Sydney Sixers Women won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Hobart Hurricanes. During the match, Maitlan Brown was bowling the 3rd over, and Mignon du Preez was facing her. The 2nd ball of the over was an overpitches one, and Preez tried to hit it over the point. However, Yadav took a stunning one-hand grab by jumping upwards. Although there was a no-ball check, it got the benefit of the doubt.

As we pause for a drink at Blundstone Arena, can we just marvel at this catch from Radha Yadav one more time? @CommBank | #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/q2a81D85Yl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 17, 2021



Hobart Hurricanes managed to score 125 runs, courtesy of Indian Richa Ghosh’s 46 runs knock.

Twitter Reactions

Fans loved the brilliant catch by Radha in the WBBL, and they went on to Twitter to show their excitement.

Radha Yadav what a catch #WBBL07 — Pooja Mutha (@erpm_23) October 16, 2021

Radha Yadav takes a stunning one hand catch 🤯🤯🤯 that’s not a no ball yayyyyy#WBBL07 — Pooja Midge’s Fan (@Alyssa_Healy77) October 16, 2021

What a catch by Radha Yadav. 😱👏 Unreal fielding by the girls in last 3 days. What has happened to them? 😅 They were so poor in the #AUSvIND series. Now it’s like a competition to show who is the best. Shafali starts, Kaur follows, richa next, radha now. #WBBL07 — सुयश स्वरूप சுயஷ் ஸ்வரூப் 🏏🇮🇳🕉️卐🚩📽️ (@sscomp32) October 16, 2021

Radha Yadav T20 Record

Yadav is just 21 years old, and she has made her name with the slow left-arm spin. She has scalped 52 T20I wickets in 40 games, whereas her economy has been 6.49. WBBL07 is Radha’s first-ever overseas franchise tournament.