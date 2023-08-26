Riot Games reveals new map Sunset at Valorant Champions 2023: What is known?

Riot Games has been teasing a new Valorant map for a while and has finally confirmed its arrival during the Champions 2023 Grand Finals. This new map is called Sunset and will be located in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Valorant Champions 2023 Finals is taking place in Los Angeles, and the home map is in the same location. Players can expect to find this new map with the next major update for the title.

Since the map is fresh, fans are curious about what it has to offer. Thus, we have compiled this article with everything that is known about the upcoming map in Riot Game’s shooter.

Advertisement

All about the new Valorant map Sunset revealed at Champions 2023 Grand Finale

The revelation of Sunset was done through a new cinematic for Episode 7 Act 2, featuring Gekko, Brimstone, Deadlock, Reyna, and Sova. The story takes place in a Kingdom Laboratory, where they find out a new Radiant threat.

The map looks vibrant and features two sites connected with a mid-area. As revealed by early players, this map is all about control, and players need to adjust that way. Moreover, players can also expect the map to be Sentinel Agent-focused.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As known from early looks, the map will feature interactable shutter doors, as seen on Ascent. These will act as crucial map control features and lead to various strategies. Riot Games has yet to show the map in detail, which might happen soon.

Players will be able to get their hands on Sunset with the Episode 7 Act 2 update. At the moment, the update is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2023, this upcoming Tuesday. However, in case of a possible delay, Riot Games will make an announcement on their Twitter page.

That is all we could gather about Sunset arriving in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2. If you wish for more updates on the shooter, give us a follow. You can also read similar content from us now by visiting our hub through this link.