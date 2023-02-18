“Send that b**** to f****** jail”: Adin Ross fumes, demands people who accused Andrew Tate be sent behind bars

After moving to Kick, streamer Adin Ross has been more vocal about his friends Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate being behind bars since December 2022. Besides that, he also shared his Kick experience and revealed that he might be moving to the platform full-time.

During one of his Kick streams, he suggested that he believes there’s a huge conspiracy to frame the Tate brothers.

Adin Ross fumes over people who have “framed” Andrew Tate

Ross addressed rumors that some woman was trying to frame Tate with the allegations she has put forward. He said that the woman blaming him deserves to be in jail and not the Tate brothers.

He said: “Also, we’re going to talk about Andrew Tate. Supposedly my man might have just come back, being down three-to-one. Supposedly, chat!”

Ross said: “Do I look like a fu*king cop or a lawyer?” He was furious about the whole situation and banged his table and said: “Real s**t, though, chat! Send that b**ch to f***king jail!”

In the process, the things that were on his table fell off. He said: “I’m sorry, bro. I’m really sorry, bro. My bad, I just f**ked your whole camera, bro.” Ross then continued to talk about the trainswrecktv promoted platform.

Reddit reacts to Ross losing his cool

The clip was shared on r/LivestreamFail subreddit and commenters were extremely critical of the way he has been acting lately.

Here are some of the reactions:

The Tate brothers have been in Romanian prison since December 29, 2022. Both of them are accused of human trafficking, r*pe, and kidnapping. Initially, they were under custody for a week, but the authorities extended their detention for another 30 days. They are expected to be released on February 27, 2023.

