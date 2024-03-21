Adin Ross Claims the NBA Is Going to Add a Las Vegas-Based Team Owned by LeBron James

During his recent Kick livestream, Adin David Ross accidentally leaked information about a possible upcoming NBA team based out of Las Vegas. Adin Ross is one of the leading live streamers in the industry. Apart from streaming, he is known to have ties to the sports industry as he previously claimed to own a part of AC Milan soccer club during one of his streams.

Advertisement

Owing to his immense fame, Adin has gotten on personal terms with some of the top-rated music and sports personalities. Similarly, the 23-year-old maintains a friendly relationship with both NBA legend LeBron James and his son Bronny James. They have also made a couple of special appearances on Adin’s stream.

During his recent Kick livestream, the Kick streamer went on to leak yet another exciting news. Adin claimed the NBA will be expanding to Las Vegas and Seattle, and that LeBron James will surely own the Las Vegas team. Based on the details provided by the AdinUpdate page in X, the 23-year-old got his information from none other than Bronny James.



Advertisement

Interestingly, moments after Adin revealed the news about LeBron James owning a Las Vegas-based NBA team, his live chat specified that he might have mistakenly leaked sensitive information. However, based on several comments on X (formerly Twitter), this might not be a leak at all.

How did fans react to the supposed leak?

The clip from Adin Ross’s livestream was uploaded by AdinUpdate on X claiming the streamer had accidentally leaked a piece of confidential information. As expected, some fans were quick to claim that the information was confidential and Adin Ross should not have leaked it on his livestream.

However, most other people notified that the NBA expanding to Vegas and Seattle has been out for a while now. As per a report by Sports Illustrated in December 2023, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had already confirmed Las Vegas and Seattle to be the front-runners of NBA expansion. Silver mentioned, “Las Vegas is one of those markets we’re going to look to… fans in Seattle have wanted us to get back there forever… we’ll certainly be looking at those two markets.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, fans also added that LeBron James has been talking about his plans to own an NBA team based in Las Vegas for some time. Based on a report by Forbes, the basketball legend, after a game in Vegas, stated, “I would love to bring a team here at some point, that would be amazing.” Another commenter added that Bron had also mentioned the same on his new podcast.