“Are you really homophobic” – Sneako exposes Larray for faking his sexual orientation

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy is a very popular former YouTuber and current Rumble user. He rose to fame because of his gaming videos but eventually combined a variety of content that included vlogs, reactions, and more controversial subjects. Recently, Sneako and N3on attended the Kardashian party after which Sneko exposed Larray for probably faking being gay.

Larri “Larray” Merritt is one of the most popular YouTubers and TikTokers in the world. His prominence is defined by his comedic video content on YouTube and he is also a trendsetter on TikTok. Moreover, he attained more fame after he became a member of The Hype House about a year back. Incidentally, Larray has come out as gay in public and there have been no doubts about his sexuality until recently.

Let’s dive in to understand what Larray said to Sneako that hinted towards him faking being gay.

Sneako believes Larray is faking being gay



According to Sneako, Larray came up to him at the Kardashian party and had a long conversation with him before asking him if he was really homophobic.

Sneko answered, “I am yeah, I don’t f*ck with LGBTQ gender”. According to him, he also added that he does not like what they are trying to do and that he wanted them to leave the kids out of it. After Sneako’s answer, Larray immediately changed his tone and said that he did not want to be gay anymore. Sneako made it clear to Larray that he was not streaming at that moment so he does not need to lie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1705615726655008880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Larray stuck to his answer and repeated that he did not want to be gay anymore. Sneako offered a helping hand and informed Larray that they should be talking about that. Later they separated and Sneako decided to stream for a while. It was during the stream that he told N3on that Larray might have been trolling with him but it sounded very sincere.

Sneako added that he needed to find out if Larray was joking because it was very difficult to believe what people living in LA say. But the streamer also claimed it might be true because Larray stepped up to the most homophobic person on the internet and spilled his beans to him. Moreover, he ended his rant by stating “If he does not want to be gay anymore then just stop”.

The online community had a tough time thinking if Sneako was capping or just telling the truth. While most people believed Sneako to be a walking L and he was lying, a few thought his statements to be true. A commenter also added that Larray was without a doubt trolling Sneako.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDragonSinM/status/1705618777692401848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kennydontgaf/status/1705617432985944248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sabixi94/status/1705617328270889055?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GottidevonR/status/1705615761522258113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako’s homophobic content affects kids

The online community has long suspected that Sneako was homophobic. But it was a shocker for Sneako when kids came up to him during a meet and greet and made extremely controversial homophobic comments on stream.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1703539357406122226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In one instance, a bunch of kids pulled up to Sneako for pictures and made derogatory statements against women. Although Sneako tried to correct their mistake, one of the kids mentioned that they love women but not transgenders. Another kid shouted, “All gays should die”. Sneako could not make out what was happening and exclaimed “What have I done?”. The online community stated that Sneako should understand that his fanbase will try to replicate his behavior. Others claimed that the streamer was embarrassed by his own fanbase.

