“Bro you are a f**king moron” – Logan Paul confronts Dillon Danis for s**t shaming his fiancee

Logan Paul is one of the most celebrated YouTube stars in the world. Other than YouTube, he is also a professional boxer, wrestler, and the co-founder of PRIME energy drink. Recently, Logan confronted professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis for trolling his fiancee, Nina Agdal on X (Twitter).

Advertisement

Dillon Danis is a renowned MMA fighter, well-known for competing in Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. Dillon has an official exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14, 2023. Surprisingly, shortly after the official announcement of the boxing match, Dillon started s**t-shaming Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal on social media.

Although Logan Paul tried to hold his patience for a long time, he recently spoke out during the DAZN face-to-face interview with Dillon Danis. Let’s dive in to see what either party had to say about the situation.

Advertisement

Logan Paul speaks out against Dillon Danis for trolling Nina Agdal

An official exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was announced a while ago. However, Dillon decided to troll and s**t-shame Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal on X (Twitter) immediately after the announcement. Logan Paul spoke about the situation on multiple occasions and proceeded to call his opponent an evil person. Moreover, Logan and some of his friends, including KSI, also called on Dillon to stop the inane behavior.

Unfortunately, a number of people like JiDion sided with Dillon Danis and encouraged his behavior. Nevertheless, Logan Paul recently got an opportunity to confront Dillon Danis face-to-face during a DAZN boxing face-off interview, where both parties expressed their stance on the controversy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1701277225457242304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logan started off by saying that it was not a shocker to know that his girlfriend had multiple boyfriends before him. Nonetheless, Dillon claimed he was “bro-coding” Logan and trying to help him out. Dillon also stated that Logan and Nina would get divorced in just 2 to 3 years if they got married, before asking the Prime co-founder if they have signed a prenup. However, Logan took offense at this and called the MMA fighter a “f**king moron.”



Logan then asked Dillon the reason behind his online harassment, and the MMA fighter retorted that there was no s**t-shaming because he loves s**ts. He further asked Logan not to worry because he supports it, but the latter ended up insulting Dillon’s mother.



Advertisement

The online community commented that they were able to see pure rage in Logan’s eyes. They also added that Logan was a winner in this confrontation and the “momma burn” at the end was definitely the best.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheeUninspired/status/1701279506231693334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alexwinters88/status/1701501245146730532?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/paperfronto/status/1701358189046849836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SoloMerx/status/1701310587534250132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nina Agdal confronts Dillon with a massive lawsuit

Logan Paul was not the only one who decided to confront Dillon for the messy controversial situation. Nina Agdal answered the situation by filing a massive lawsuit against Dillon Danis. She sued him under the federal revenge porn statute of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act for the non-consensual publishing of her pictures that featured full frontal nudity.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1699583600176288040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nina Agdal considered this as a campaign of cyber harassment and bullying thereby seeking a restraining order and prison time for Dillon Danis. Her lawsuit also included paying penalties of up to 150k for each picture posted on the internet.

Multiple streamers and content creators are coming out to be pedophiles lately. Click here to learn about how JiDion confronted EDP445 for trying to meet a 15-year-old minor.