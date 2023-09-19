“He detailed all the drugs” – Sneako leaks information on stream about Zherka doing drugs

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy started his content creation career on YouTube, where he attracted more than a million subscribers. However, he got banned from YouTube permanently which forced him to become a Rumble user where he uploads videos and live streams for his 300k followers. Recently, Sneako outed Jon Zherka for doing drugs on his livestream.

Zherka is undoubtedly one of the most controversial YouTubers and Live Streamers. He recently admitted to being a pedophile when accused by Adin David Ross. In fact, Zherka also added that he had f**ked minor girls in a state where it was legal. Naturally, such developments led to fans calling him out on his behavior.



Incidentally, in one of his recent live streams, Sneako accused Zherka of doing drugs and claimed he had detailed them on his Twitter (now X) account. So let’s dive in to see what Sneako and Adin Ross had to say about the situation.

Sneako informs on stream about Zherka doing drugs

Zherka confessed to using drugs a while ago. He also spoke openly about his drug use and informed his viewers that cocaine was the drug of his choice. Moreover, according to his statement on X (Twitter), he never uses drugs for partying but only for war.

Sneako started off by saying that he does not want to out Zherka. Moments later he told Adin Ross how Zherka had talked about needing Molly (MDMA) and cocaine before a fight. Sneako also insisted that based on Zherka’s requirements, he probably goes to some drug dealer’s house in Fort Lauderdale. To this, Adin immediately asks, “So he is doing drugs right now?”.

Sneako replied that according to Zherka’s tweets, he achieved his true fight form by adding a droplet of MDMA, a little bit of Adderall, a sniff of cocaine, and two shots of alcohol. This was his formula for gaining the upper hand in a fight. This statement makes Adin wonder if Zherka would pass a drug test and both streams agree that he wouldn’t.

Most people from the online community were not surprised by the listing of drugs. They stated that Zherka was already wasted but quite a few people were surprised by the detailed list and a few wanted people to stay out of drugs and spread positivity.

Zherka fights izi Prime after using the N-word

Controversies aren’t a stranger to Zherka since he often gets involved in altercations with fellow streamers. One such incident came to light when Zherka and izi Prime met each other at Jack Doherty’s content house recently. However, the situation got out of control when Prime decided to slap Jack Doherty. Besides, while arguing verbally, Zherka ended up using the “N” word, which naturally angered Prime. Subsequently, the fight soon escalated out of hand and there was a physical altercation between izi Prime and Zherka. Zherka later announced via X (Twitter) that he wanted to resolve the situation before heading home. So he called out Prime for a 30-second boxing fight which would resolve the beef between them.

The online community had mixed thoughts about the boxing fight. People explained that he was doing the drama for attention and money and a commenter also mocked him if he needed an underaged girl in the ring. Netizens were also seen supporting both sides for the win.

