“I will text the picture to Adin Ross on stream” – How will Adin Ross react to Dillon Danis’s possession of a controversial picture of Nina Adgel?

The official announcement was made a few weeks back about an exhibition boxing match between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul. Dillon Danis then decided to release a series of pictures of Nina Adgel with multiple other guys and her past boyfriends. Dillon Danis did this as an elevated trash talk and also states to send the most insane Nina Adgel picture to Adin Ross.

Most Twitter users were not that excited about the pictures he had released. So Dillon made a statement that he had the most controversial picture of Nina Adgel. He also added that the picture had the power to ruin Logan Paul, Nina Adgel, and his own life.

But the Twitter users were still not that impressed and believed he was just bluffing. So let’s dive in to see what Dillon has to say about the picture in detail.

Dillon Danis won Andrew Tate’s trust about the picture and Adin Ross is next on his list

Dillon Danis posted three statements that changed the world. He stated in the first tweet that he had the most insane picture of Nina to ever exist. He also added that he could not share the picture because the event will be canceled otherwise. His second tweet stated that if he leaked the picture, it will not only end the fight but also will end Logan’s and Nina’s engagement and send Dillon himself to jail.

Dillon Danis described the controversial Nina Adgel picture to be a nuclear bomb. He added that the damage the picture would create will be irreparable. Since the Twitter community was not believing Dillon’s statements he proceeded to send the picture to Andrew Tate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1693339678995308830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Andrew Tate after viewing the picture stated that he did not want to involve himself in this situation wants to stay away from it. But Andrew added that he opened his Twitter inbox to find a picture from Dillon Danis. Andrew confirmed that Dillon Danis was not lying about Nina Adgel’s picture.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1693340631039410605?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon later revealed that he will next send the picture to Adin Ross. He also stated that he will send it while he is live streaming so the viewers can see the live reaction of Adin Ross. According to Dillon Adin Ross’s reaction will further confirm the insanity of Nina’s picture.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1693337543293415726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So will Dillon Danis send the picture to Adin Ross? If he does so how is Adin going to react to the insane Nina Adgel picture? Andrew Tate seemed to be pretty serious about the picture. The Twitch community had mixed reactions to the situation and here is what they had to say.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rj_trading1/status/1693337597073134039?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rj_trading1/status/1693337622536425859?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LockIsLive/status/1693337648650232097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CarsonYur/status/1693337685882994799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

