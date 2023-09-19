“It is going to be a quick trailer” – Zherka wants to box izi Prime after a fight broke out for using the “N” Word

Jon Zherka is a very popular and one of the industry’s most controversial YouTubers and Live Streamers. He has been banned from Twitch multiple times owing to his controversial nature and breaking the community guidelines. Zherka recently showed interest in boxing izi Prime after they got into an altercation over using the “N” word.

iziPrime is a well-known live streamer and YouTuber who started his career out of NBA 2k and Call of Duty gaming streams. Prime started streaming on Twitch but later jumped over to Kick live streaming platform some time ago. He has over 220k subscribers on YouTube and almost 60k followers on Kick. Zherka and Izi Prime met via Jack Doherty at his house.

Let’s dive in to see what went wrong between izi Prime and Zherka which led to an immense altercation between them.

Zherka and izi Prime get into an altercation

Zherka and izi Prime met each other at Jack Doherty’s house. The meet-up at his house started to take a bad turn when Jack took a tough slap from izi Prime. Moments later heated exchange of words and a fight started between Zherka and Prime after Zherka used the N-word and stated that said that he was particularly fond of black people. Eventually, people came in and the fight was stopped.

Zherka explained by uploading a video stating that he would like to have a boxing fight with Prime. Zherka showed intentions not to go home until the situation was resolved between them. He also complained that he had been waiting for over 5 hours for a response from Prime. He also added, “Prime and Zherka are the biggest egos, why am I waiting for a money fight this will be my promo fight”.

Zherka wanted this boxing fight to be a quick trailer of 30 seconds of boxing. According to him, the fight would be all about proving who was the true black man. He particularly requested Adin Ross to see the fight and added that this boxing fight should resolve beef and they can have fun after. Zherka concluded by adding that the fight would not end with a draw, it would be either Prime or Zherka.

The online community called Zherka the god of drama and stated that this was all for money and attention. Many people shared their thoughts about the boxing fight. While many believed Zherka would easily win the fight a few mentioned that Prime owned Zherka. A few also mocked him about being a pedophile and asked if he needed an underaged girl in the ring.

Zherka acknowledges being a pedophile

Zherka has been involved in a few other controversies lately other than the N-word controversy at Jack Doherty’s house. Adin Ross decided to confront Zherka while Kick live-streaming to validate what Sneako had said to him. So Zherka joined Adin’s livestream and was asked if he was truly a pedophile.

Zherka totally agrees with being a pedophile and added that he went to a state where having s*x with a minor was totally legal and f**ked a minor girl because he found them to be hot. Adin Ross wouldn’t believe that to be true and asked if it was a joke. Netizens hoped that the situation was not true and he was making this up for attention. While many people commented that Zherka was weird and belonged in prison.

