“Why choose Dillon f**king Danis” – Logan Paul lashes at JiDion for siding with Dillon Danis during Nina Agdal controversy

An exhibition match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was announced a few weeks back. The official match is going to be held on October 14th, but Danis decided to start a feud immediately after the announcement by trolling Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal on X (Twitter). Subsequently, Jidon “JiDion” Armani Adams decided to support and encourage Danis, which angered Logan Paul.

JiDion is a popular YouTuber and live streamer well-known for his pranks, comedy vlogs, and live streams. He joined the PRIME brand after getting signed in by Logan Paul and KSI. However, JiDion later decided to leave PRIME because he felt underappreciated by both Logan and KSI.

According to Logan Paul, JiDion was a good friend of his, but siding with Dillon Danis was a big mistake. Let’s dive in to see what Logan Paul thinks about JiDion supporting Danis during the controversy.

Logan Paul lashes at JiDion for supporting Dillon Danis during controversial times

Dillon Danis struck out at Logan Paul after the official exhibition match announcement came in. Danis targeted Nina Agdal to troll Logan Paul. He eventually released several controversial pictures of Nina with other men on his X (Twitter) handle. Danis also stated that he is in possession of an explicit picture of Nina that could destroy Logan, Nina, and his life.

JiDion, for some reason, decided to support Dillon Danis amidst the Nina Agdal controversy. He provoked Danis to be more active on Twitter, claiming he was a funny person. Naturally, This made Logan Paul’s blood boil. Hence, when the Prime co-founder was asked to address the issue on the Flagrant podcast, he absolutely shredded JiDion to bits.

Logan stated that JiDion did have a very good relationship with both him and his brother, Jake Paul. He then mentioned that as soon as the Dillon s**t came out, JiDion started to stoke the fire. Logan exclaimed that he had worked with JiDion on PRIME, and the YouTuber had been on his podcast. He also insisted that they were good friends and that the Prime co-founder had given JiDion some advice on his career. So Logan wanted to know why he was turning into a supposedly evil human being. He even mentioned how JiDion’s behavior took him by surprise, and said, “Why choose Dillon f**king Danis, an actual evil human, Why?”

Unfortunately, a lot of people in the online community look at Logan as the more evil among the two. In fact, he rarely received any support on social media. Here is precisely what fans had to say about the matter.



Logan Paul and JiDion have a backstage altercation

Logan Paul even got into an altercation with JiDion at the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference. The incident escalated when Logan unveiled a cake of Dillon Danis’s head before throwing it at the MMA artist. JiDion confronted Logan backstage after the conference, and the Prime co-founder immediately called him “A two-faced bitch”. Surprised JiDion asked Logan why he thought so, and the latter claimed he could see JiDion switching over to Dillon Danis’ side. However, JiDion defended his decision and insisted he had to be real when push came to shove.

Logan Paul also addressed the backstage conflict on the Flagrant Podcast. He mentioned that the YouTuber told him that he was not being real. But Logan insisted that he has always kept it real with JiDion.

