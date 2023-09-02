“You are actually a pedophile” – Adin Ross confronts Zherka on stream asking if he really is a pedophile

Adin David Ross is one of the greatest live streamers who gained the spotlight for gaming content and collaborations with other popular personalities. Currently, he is known to be one of the most controversial streamers because of controversial statements and confrontations with other online stars. Adin Ross confronted Jon Zherka in his latest livestream and asked him if he was a pedophile.

Zherka, a popular Twitch live streamer has his fair share of controversies. He has been banned from the Twitch live-streaming platform multiple times due to his controversial streams. The reasoning was that he was getting too edgy and clicking on a photo of a girl in a bikini for too long.

Adin Ross met Zherka via Sneako and later they had numerous controversial confrontations with each other. So let’s dive in to see how Zherka responds to Adin for asking if he was a pedophile.

Adin Ross confronts Zherka for being a pedophile

Sneako let Adin Ross know during a livestream that Zherka has confessed to being a pedophile. So Adin immediately invited Zherka to the stream intending to confront him about the accusation. But Sneako decided to leave the stream stating that he is done with all this influencer shit. Later Zherka joins the stream asking Adin if he had called him a pedophile.

Adin affirms that he had indeed called Zherka a pedophile and adds that Sneako had started the whole discussion. Zherka answers by confessing to being a pedophile but claims he had no idea about Adin being aware of the information. He later adds “What the f**k, is Sneako just talking s**t?”. Adin then goes on to ask if Zherka does not find his behavior weird, but the live streamer talked about visiting a state where this was completely legal. Still, Adin appears completely dumbfounded and asks, “Don’t you think it is weird to f**k 16-year-olds?”.

Zherka accepts by saying that it was definitely weird but they are so hot so he went to a state where it is legal and f**ked one. Adin responds by saying “ Yeah, Nah, come on bro”. Adin later called out Sneako for leaving the stream after telling him to add Zherka.

The clip attracted a ton of reactions online and most people think both Adin Ross and Zherko are weird. Commenters were hoping that he was not serious and stated that it was not cool even for content purposes.

Zherka jokes around stating he is a pedophile

Zherka had previously shown a young girl on Monkey App stating that she was just 16 and he was definitely a pedophile. While on the video, he also claimed he had been to a state where it was legal and said, “I f**king busted inside a 16-year-old, a child”. The young girl added to the statement by saying he loves 16-year-old p**sy.

It was later revealed that all he stated was a joke and the young girl in the video was actually 20 years old. Still, the community was completely weirded out about him having such thoughts. People were also not okay with him being with the girl in the video although she was 20 years old.

