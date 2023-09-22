“You are both currently under arrest for sexual assault” – Ice Poseidon gets arrested for live streaming a man getting an escort

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino is a popular and controversial YouTuber and live streamer who started his career in 2015. He uploaded videos on YouTube and chose Twitch as his streaming platform. However, he was banned from Twitch so he jumped ship to YouTube, Mixer, and now Kick. Recently, Ice Poseidon was arrested under charges of sexual assault in Brisbane, Australia.

Ice Poseidon is known to stream gaming and IRL content on Kick. But he is a very controversial personality known to have gotten into trouble with the police multiple times. In fact, he has been swatted while visiting Thailand and was arrested for violating the nation’s laws.



Let’s dive in to see what Ice Poseidon has done this time for the police to block him and arrest him immediately.

Ice Poseidon gets arrested for sexual assault

Ice Poseidon had one of the most twisted ideas to make his Kick livestream exciting for the viewers. He had paid a middle-aged man to hire an escort for 500 dollars and engage in sexual conduct with her on stream. Moreover, Ice Poseidon had also hidden streaming cameras in the house for his viewers.

Initially, they were seen talking and kissing each other but there was a huge turn of events when the escort received messages from various people. She stated, “Guys are messaging that people are in the bedroom watching them in a live stream”. So the escort said it was very creepy and left the house immediately. However, the guy tried to make her stay and even asked her to refund the money if she was leaving.



Sometime later, when leaving the place, Ice Poseidon and his friend were blocked by the police. The police explained that they were currently under arrest for sexual assault. Ice Poseidon asked if they were serious and who sexually assaulted whom. The police officer informed them that they were serious and they were pulled to the side and asked to sit down.

The police asked what was happening in their room because they had multiple complaints. Ice answered, “I mean nothing, sexual assault, definitely not”. A couple of hours later Ice Poseidon updated his fans stating that he was swatted by someone and not arrested by the police.

The online coomunity was shocked about the live stream idea. They questioned who thought this could be a good idea. People were confused as to who called the cops for sexual assault while most people agreed on the escort. Commenters also requested the police to keep both the suspects behind bars.



Live streamers have tough times facing the police

Live streamers create controversies and portray eccentric behavior to make the streams more exciting for their viewers, but this eventually gets them in trouble with the law. Similarly, Fousey decided to self-swat himself by calling the police from the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami in August 2023. He acted like his life was in immediate danger and wanted the police to help him out.

Eventually, Fousey was arrested from the hotel room for faking imminent danger. He was admitted to the mental hospital in the area and is not allowed to leave without police permission. Fousey also told his fans that he was not feeling himself during his stay at the mental hospital. He explained that he was being injected with medicines with huge a** needles whenever he said something wrong.

