How A Potential Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Clash at Paris Olympics Could be a Watershed Moment in Tennis Apart From Extending Their Rivalry

The Paris Olympics can provide an interesting experience for tennis fans as two legends – Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal – could compete against each other as soon as the second round. The two multiple-time Grand Slam winners will face each other if they are able to beat Márton Fucsovics and Matthew Ebden respectively in the first round.

If Nadal and Djokovic do face each other, it could be one of the most-watched games for multiple reasons. The two legends of the sport will most likely face each other one last time at the Olympics.

Another factor that makes it an exciting clash is the fact that it can be Nadal’s last tournament as well, given his age and fitness situation over the last 1.5 years. It is expected that the 22-time Grand Slam winner might announce his retirement soon to take up the second innings of his life.

Thus, watching him play against Djokovic will definitely be a one-of-a-kind experience. Moreover, even Djokovic has been struggling with his fitness and form ever since the start of this season.

The Serbian’s loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final just made it more evident. Since both players are aged above 36, they are most likely in the last leg of their careers and would want to put on a show for their fans.

Since this game is expected to bring in a lot of viewers, it will most likely be quite profitable for broadcasters. At the same time, it will anchor tennis’s position on the global stage, portraying it as an important sport, as most would want to view the clash between the two legends. Hence, even those who don’t follow tennis regularly may be keen on watching this encounter.

Why are Djokovic and Nadal still keen on competing at the Olympics

Despite their repeated struggles with injuries and form, both Djokovic and Nadal decided not to skip the Olympics, in an attempt to achieve glory for their country. The two legends made such a decision at a time when some athletes like Francis Tiafoe and Ben Shelton decided to miss the Olympics to prepare for the upcoming US Open.

During the Spanish tennis team’s press conference in Paris, Nadal also mentioned how he was hurt when he missed the previous two Olympics. The 22-time Grand Slam winner said,