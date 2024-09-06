“Bit Too Late”: Aryna Sabalenka Takes Another Epic Dig at Arthur Ashe Crowd

Aryna Sabalenka knows how to win both on and off the court, and she proved it again with her witty remarks after clinching a spot in the final at the US Open. Fresh off her ‘drinks on me’ joke from the previous match, Sabalenka was quick to take another playful dig at the Arthur Ashe crowd.

During her post-match interview after defeating Emma Navarro, Sabalenka couldn’t help but poke fun at the sudden surge of support she got from the crowd in the late stages of the match.

“Wow, now you’re cheering for me… it’s a bit late” she said, drawing laughter and even louder cheers from the stands. She then went on to graciously acknowledge the way the crowd supported Navarro, saying,

“Even though you guys were supporting her (Navarro), I literally had goosebumps from you bringing her up, I really enjoyed playing here, she’s such an incredible player and a really tough opponent, I am happy to get through this difficult semi-finals.”

It is safe to say Sabalenka’s sense of humor is making her a fan favorite even in enemy territory.

On the other side, her opponent in the final is gearing up for what she is calling a revenge match against Sabalenka. After her semifinal win, Pegula hinted that she is hoping to have the crowd firmly behind her when she faces Sabalenka on Saturday. With the atmosphere set to be electric, it promises to be an unmissable final.

In the Sabalenka-Navarro match, her dominance was on full display, but it was her interaction with the fans that really stood out. Even with her powerful game and relentless style, she managed to charm the audience, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown.

If Sabalenka pulls off the win at the US Open, she could very well cement herself as the new face of women’s tennis.

With her rising popularity, especially in the American market, a victory would likely open the floodgates to more partnerships and opportunities. Aryna might just be the superstar tennis has been waiting for to follow in the footsteps of Serena Williams.