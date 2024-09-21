mobile app bar

Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev Have Fun Moment With Epic Hand Gesture in Intense Laver Cup Match

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev Have Fun Moment With Epic Hand Gesture in Intense Laver Cup Match

Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe; Image Credits: Laver Cup’s official X account

Frances Tiafoe and Daniil Medvedev had a lighthearted moment in the middle of an intense Laver Cup battle that left the crowd entertained. Despite the high stakes, the players shared a playful exchange during a crucial point that saw Tiafoe trailing after losing the first set.

The fun moment came during a tense rally when Tiafoe hit a perfectly placed drop shot, leaving Medvedev scrambling to reach the ball. In what started as a routine post-match handshake, Tiafoe quickly turned it into something unique, pulling off his signature “salt-sprinkling” gesture — a move popularized by chef Salt Bae.

Medvedev, ever quick to join in on the fun, mirrored Tiafoe’s gesture, adding an extra layer of entertainment to an already thrilling contest, as the crowd at Uber Arena erupted in laughter. The playful exchange underscored the friendly rivalry between the two, despite the high-stakes environment of the Laver Cup.

Known for his charismatic on-court presence, Tiafoe didn’t let the intensity of the moment keep him from injecting some personality into the proceedings.

The fun gesture came after Tiafoe’s gritty comeback victory. He found himself down a set early on but fought back to force a decisive 10-point Laver Breaker. Demonstrating his resilience, the American rallied in the final stages, eventually taking the breaker 10-5 and securing a hard-fought win over the Russian.

While both players showcased their competitive spirit throughout the match, this lighthearted interaction served as a reminder of the mutual respect and camaraderie between the top talents in the sport.

Frances Tiafoe’s win provided Team World with a crucial point as the tournament continued to heat up. This win was even more special for Frances as it was his first time winning against Daniil, after going head-to-head five times in the past.

For fans, it was a moment of both drama and levity, showing that even in high-pressure situations, the game can still be full of fun.

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these