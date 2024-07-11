mobile app bar

Rishika Singh
Published

Jim Courier Brings Up Novak Djokovic to Defend Tommy Paul After American’s Wimbledon 2024 Quarter-Final Exit

Image Credits: Courier – Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports, Djokovic and Paul – Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports

American broadcaster Jim Courier recently commended Tommy Paul for his 2024 season so far, despite his tough quarter-final loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Courier argued that Paul is gradually emerging as a serious threat in men’s tennis, noting that there’s no shame in losing to a player like Alcaraz.

In an interaction with Tennis Channel, the 1993 Wimbledon finalist chose to focus on Paul’s strong position in the Race to Turin, where he is currently ranked 9th. This means that Paul remains in contention to secure a spot in the ATP Finals later this year, something which the likes of Novak Djokovic may not secure.

Interestingly, Courier chose to name Djokovic without any apology because he is ranked outside the top 10 in the race. So the American talked about how consistent Paul has been across tournaments this year, despite the unfortunate injuries he has suffered from.

Despite these setbacks, Courier is impressed as he felt that the Wimbledon 2024 could be a turning point in the lanky American’s career graph. 

Lindsay Davenport, who was also a part of the interaction, echoed Jim Courier’s praise. Davenport said that she would rate a player who would have many good tournaments and a few bad ones across a season, higher than someone who would do well in few and struggle in most of them.

So Paul has 2 American legends for sure as his big fans. He could take a lot of heart from it after taking pride in his performance at Wimbledon 2024.

Paul Had a Memorable Wimbledon 2024 Campaign

In his post-match press conference, Paul said that he remains optimistic about his tennis future despite falling to Alcaraz, which disappointed many American tennis fans in the process.

Paul’s achievement of reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals, alongside Taylor Fritz, marks the first time since 2000 that two American men made it this far in the tournament, highlighting a significant milestone in both their careers.

Paul recently won the title in Queen’s, which showed how much he has improved on grass and has shown more versatility than he did in the 2023 season. Many would hope that he makes it to the ATP Finals.

But before that, his aim would be to outdo himself on clay to help the United States win a gold medal at the Olympics 2024 in Paris in 2 weeks’ time. Paul is one of the biggest hopes from the country alongside Fritz in the men’s singles draw.

