Nick Kyrgios’ Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi Reveals What She Did Before Meeting Australian Star

Costeen Hatzi, the girlfriend of tennis star Nick Kyrgios, recently took to social media to share her excitement about gracing the cover of a wellness magazine. In the feature, Hatzi opened up about her life before meeting tennis star Nick Kyrgios and how things have changed since then.

From a relatively low-key life, she’s now blossomed into a successful businesswoman and social media influencer, all while supporting Kyrgios through his highs and lows on the tennis circuit.

In her own words, Hatzi explained how meeting Kyrgios was a turning point in her life. She spoke about the balance she’s managed to strike between her personal and professional life.

This shows how important it is for her to remain grounded despite the whirlwind of fame that comes with being in a high-profile relationship.

But it’s not all business and no play for this power couple! In a recent post, Hatzi and Kyrgios shared a fun moment from their latest pickleball rally.

The two were locked in a friendly match when Kyrgios, known for his on-court antics, hilariously grunted mid-rally to distract Hatzi.

The tactic worked—Hatzi burst into laughter and missed her shot. The playful exchange showed the couple’s ability to find joy in even the simplest of activities. You could even call it relationship goals.

Hatzi’s post about the pickleball game and her magazine cover has fans cheering for the couple. Many noted how their love and support for each other are truly goals.

As they continue to enjoy their time together, both on and off the court, it’s clear that Hatzi and Kyrgios are a match made in heaven.

Their shared moments, from the intense tennis matches to casual games of pickleball, show just how much fun they have together, and people can’t get enough of it!