“The Gabba holds the key to the Ashes”: Stuart Broad opens up on his fitness, Ashes 2021 and battle with David Warner

Stuart Broad is a veteran of 524 test wickets, and he is going to lead the pace-bowling with James Anderson in the Ashes 2021.

The Ashes 2021 is set to begin in December in Australia. Regarded as one of the most fierce rivalries. both England and Australia would want to settle their claim on the title.

Stuart Broad recently gave an interview during a charity event, where he opened up on his fitness, Ashes 2021, and the battle with David Warner.

Stuart Broad injury update

Broad has not bowled a single ball since tearing his calf ahead of the Lord’s Test against India. However, he feels that the break helped him in mental freshness, and he has started his light training back.

The veteran said, “The old sports saying is try and find the positive in everything.”. He added, “My positive is that this has allowed me to have a training period where I’m not constantly thinking ‘I’ve got to bowl in three days’ time’. I can actually train, and adapt my body really well.”

Things you love to see:@StuartBroad8 back training this week 😍 pic.twitter.com/oddLgR03ox — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 13, 2021

Stuart Broad on his battle with David Warner

David Warner has a stellar home record, where he has scored 18 centuries in 45 tests. However, during the Ashes 2019, Broad was Warner’s nemesis. The left-hander managed to score at an average of 9.50, where Broad took his wicket seven out of ten times.

Broad said, “As an opening bowler you’re always targeting the opening batters and the top four, and Warner is a key part of that in Australia.”

He added, “But it’s going to be a fascinating series, in the fact that no-one’s really played any cricket. I don’t see how anyone will be going into it in great form, so that means that, as a bowler, we should be really positive about exposing weaknesses if we’re relentless.”

David Warner struggles to open his account yet again! Paceman Stuart Broad has dismissed him for another duck in Manchester. The Australian’s numbers in the #Ashes so far: 2, 8, 3, 5, 65, 0, 0, 0. pic.twitter.com/JgYNOkZCmv — ICC (@ICC) September 7, 2019

Ashes 2021 Gabba Test

The Ashes 2021 is set to get underway in Brisbane, where Aussies have a stellar record. However, India defeated them here last time, and they have not played a single test since then.

Stuart Broad believes that the Gabba Test is going to hold the key in this series. Broad said, “We need our sole focus to be exceptional for Brisbane.”

“The Gabba holds the key to the series, because they’ve got a good record there. Admittedly they lost to India, but we need to start the series well, and make sure that we’re 100% on the money at Brisbane, because we can put this Australia team under pressure on the field, and off the field, if we do our job really well to start. We’ll be very well prepared for that.”