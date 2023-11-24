“$30K in a Week Is Bonkers”: Ailin Perez Shocks Fans With Her OnlyF*ns Revenue Compared to UFC Purse

The UFC’s fighter pay has been an issue that has now been going on for years. There have been many fighters who have stepped forward time and again to voice their concerns but these gripes haven’t been much impactful.

Advertisement

Many combat fighters have now come down to finding other sources of income to fuel their lives. One of the trending sources of income for them now is OnlyFans. The most recent UFC fighter who has been in the talks for her unconventional ways of earning through OnlyFans is the Argentinian fighter, Ailin Perez.

Perez during her recent appearance on YouTube channel MMA Fighting on SBN‘s show the MMA Hour revealed a pay difference. She expressed that she earned more on her OnlyFans account than at UFC Vegas 82.

Advertisement

Not just this but another Instagram account by the name ParryPunch published a post on their platform giving insights on her earnings. The caption read

“#AilinPerez revealed she’s made more money off OnlyFans in the last week($30K) than what she made for her decision win over #LuciePudilova($24K) at #UFCVegas8206.” “Since [this past] Thursday to now, it’s been over $30,000,” Perez said via translator on The MMA Hour.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_hdqALqwk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The huge gap between what she earned on two different platforms was shocking for the fans. Many fans took to the comment section to express their take.

Here are some of the reactions to the post shared.

Advertisement

A fan said, “30k in a week is bonkers if that’s true, good for her 🙌”

“24k is wild”, commented a fan.

Another fan commented, “Good way to pay women fighters. Pay them less so they have to hop on OF”

Another fan added, “Then be a better fighter”

Ailin Perez’s victory over Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision attracted a lot of attention but for very different reasons.

Her winning celebration at UFC Vegas 82 got viral. She twerked inside the octagon in order to promote her OnlyFans account and boost her business.

‘Fiona’ is a great fighter and a big prospect for the promotion keeping in mind her both ocatgon skills and OnlyFans fame. But still her UFC earnings still didn’t do much for her and being on the controversial platform helps her earn more money in an unconventional way. The platform has become quite common these days among the fighters as it helps them bag huge bucks.

Apart from Ailin Perez, Other UFC fighters have also joined OnlyFans

With the ongoing changing trends for the multiple sources of income, there have been combat athletes who have taken a road less travelled. Not just Perez but UFC stars like Paulo Costa and Paige VanZant have also ventured into OnlyFans in the past.

VanZant who has a professional MMA record of 8-5-0 and is also a bare-knuckle boxer hasn’t been active inside the octagon since 2022. But the fighter is still making waves through a different platform which is her OnlyFans page. Her one-day earnings on the platform have made her earn more than her entire UFC career so far. On the other hand, UFC middleweight fighter Costa also has his sources of earnings quite sorted with OnlyFans.

The platform OnlyFans has proved to be one of the top trending ways for people to make money. The process involves subscriptions, pay-per-view content, and more. The platform has helped many people generate a good sum of money.