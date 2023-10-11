4 Months Before Replacing Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski Predicted His UFC 294 Islam Makhachev Rematch

The MMA community received bittersweet news regarding the UFC 294 main event recently. The former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, had to withdraw from the main event due to a severe facial injury. However, this unexpected turn of events led to Alexander Volkanovski stepping in for a long-awaited rematch with Islam Makhachev, showcasing ‘Volk’s’ remarkable foresight. Interestingly, he had hinted at this very outcome during the UFC 290 press conference four months prior to replacing the Brazilian fighter.

Makhachev and Volkanovski delivered a memorable battle for fans at UFC 284 in Perth’s RAC Arena, Western Australia. The contest concluded with a controversial unanimous decision victory for the Dagestani fighter.

However, a significant number of viewers believed the Australian fighter had emerged as the victor, leading to discussions of a rematch. But not many could have anticipated like ‘Volk’ for the call for a rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski predicted the Islam Makhachev UFC 294 rematch

After their fight, ‘The Great’ successfully defended his featherweight belt against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 back in July. Following his victory over the Mexican in the third round, ‘Volk’ was in discussions about a potential bout against Ilia Topuria in 2024.

However, after defeating Rodriguez, the featherweight champion also explored the possibility of a fight in October in Abu Dhabi. He said:

“It’s funny, these people want extra time. Here I’m telling you I’m gonna get surgery and I’m probably gonna turn up there in October.“

Ever since his loss to Makhachev in February, ‘Volk’ has been fixated on a rematch. It’s almost as if he’s willed the fight into existence. Moreover, three months ago, during his appearance on the Flagrant podcast, he disclosed his intentions for a potential second bout with Makhachev.

Volkanovski promises a ‘bigger ending’

The Aussie delivered a clinical blow that knocked down Makhachev in the final round of their fight. Although, despite his efforts, he couldn’t secure a knockout victory that night.

For the rematch, Volkanovski is determined to defeat Islam Makhachev decisively. Thus, seeking victory at any cost and a more grand conclusion to their story.

During his appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Volkanovski stated that he wanted to win the fight. Moreover, he then hinted towards a trilogy fight for a grand end to the story. He said:

“That makes it easy for me, just adds to the story. We move on. You’ve got to move forward and just play on. Obviously it sucks, but I’ll get the rematch, I’ll win, and then we’ll make a bigger fight and a bigger ending to that story anyway.“

It remains unclear if ‘The Great’ can translate his confidence and preparation into his performance against Makhachev. However, his unwavering determination assures fans that the fight promises to be an exciting one.