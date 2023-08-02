After Andrew Tate, His Brother Tristan Berates Amanda Holden for Her Latest Work: “Naked 52-Year-Old Wife and…”

Tristan Tate, the younger brother of notorious social media personality Andrew Tate, appears to be following in his brother’s footsteps by mocking British actress and singer Amanda Holden. Previously, the mother of two shared on social media while showering in a black bikini. While many followers praised Holden’s fitness at 52, Tate became irritated by her posing in a bikini. Tate, true to his blunt demeanor, verbally attacked the British actress by reminding her of her family.

Days after his dig, Amanda Holden is set to strip naked for her next X-rated TV series, according to reports. Following the announcement, Tristan quickly joined his brother in criticizing the British Got Talent judge.

What did Tristan say about Amanda Holden?

Amanda Holden is currently working with historian Dan Jones on the television series Sex: A Bonkers History. According to reports, the 52-year-old is going to get naked in a scene where she enters a bathtub dressed as Cleopatra in the new five-part series.

Tristan Tate turned to his official Twitter account to respond to the news as soon as it became public. While criticizing Holden’s work, Tate remarked that he has learned more about history without having to gaze at a naked 52-year-old wife and mother. He wrote:

“I learned about history without having to look at a naked 52-year-old wife and mother embarrass herself to demonstrate it. Books > whatever she’s making.”

However, the well-known British figure is yet to respond to any of the Tate brothers’ tweets. Nonetheless, Andrew Tate is presently facing a massive backlash for his remarks on Holden. But ‘Cobra’ seems unfazed, since he has already stated identical views about a number of well-known figures.

Andrew Tate once took a shot at Kim Kardashian

Andrew Tate is one of the most controversial personalities on the internet. Although he has suffered a lot of backlash for his statements, the 36-year-old continues to do the same.

He is even banned from Instagram and TikTok. But Tate thrives on Twitter since it is run by Elon Musk, who promotes free speech on the platform. This, however, has given Tate the freedom to target anyone.

A few months back, the former professional kickboxer shut down famous TV personality Kim Kardashian after she opened up about her personal insecurities.

Tate thinks that his views and teachings defend societal principles and morality. As a result, he maintains the same mindset.