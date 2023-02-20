After Po*nstar Kendra Lust, Joe Rogan Suggests Change in UFC Scoring System

The scoring system in the UFC has been a topic of discussion for a while now. There seem to be no set rules for how a fight should be judged and, because of the same reason, the judges sometimes seem to get it wrong. This has happened multiple times in recent times. Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon is a recent example that comes to mind. The outcome of the bout received heavy backlash from the fight fans. Despite that, the same happened recently when lightweight champion Islam Makhachev won against Alexander Volkanovski.

Many who watched the fight believe that Alexander Volkanovski did more than enough to walk away with a decision. However, Makhachev ended up winning on the scorecards instead.

After Kendra Lust, Joe Rogan suggests a change in the scoring system

Adult film star Kendra Lust was seemingly disappointed by the result of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. She took to her official Twitter account and suggested that there should be a change in the scoring system.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Once Revealed His Favorite UFC Superstar and It’s Not Conor McGregor

Interestingly, UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to be on the same bandwagon as he suggested the same as well. During a recent episode of his famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he offered a quite surprising take on the matter and claimed that the judges should score the bouts anymore.

Instead, the veteran UFC color commentator suggested a crowdsource scoring where the audience gets to score the bouts instead of the judges. He said, “Maybe we should crowdsource the scoring instead of having these people that are professional judges. Because some of them, they get it so wrong.”

Although this seems like a viable option, it has its own drawbacks. A fighter might get favored by the crowd if his/her fight is in his own hometown or country. This system has a chance to fail there. Well, the judges’ scoring system will remain for a while. However, after such an amazing fight, a rematch between the two would give a clear picture.

Will Islam Makhachev fight Alexander Volkanovski again?

As mentioned earlier, the scoring of the Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski bout was quite controversial. A lot has been said since then and it looks like the two might enter the UFC octagon again.

As one would expect, both fighters firmly believe they won the fight. Keeping in mind how entertaining the fight was, it is no surprise that the UFC wants to make the fight happen again. However, as things stand right now, there has been no confirmation of a rematch just yet.

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate Claims to Be ‘Better Person’ Outside Prison, Amidst 15 Years Sentence Reports

But both fighters appear to be open for a second fight against each other. Moreover, if it happens, the rematch is most likely to take place in Abu Dhabi. That said, it will be interesting to see if a rematch between the two turns out to be any different or if Islam Makhachev will silence everyone who believed that Alexander Volkanovski was a better fighter.

Would you like to see a rematch? What are your thoughts on Joe Rogan’s words?