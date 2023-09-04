Andrew Tate Drops Two-Word Reaction on Israel Adesanya’s Rant About ‘Outdated’ Education System: “Honestly, F**k School”

With the rise of the internet and podcasts, many athletes have been more outspoken about their views on social issues. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one such MMA celebrity. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is never afraid to express his thoughts, especially if the subject is controversial. Having said that, the 34-year-old a few months ago offered his candid thoughts on the existing education system in an episode of ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast. Now, the controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has replied to the same with two words after Adesanya’s clip has gone viral on the internet.

Andrew Tate is also well-known for his outspoken statements and has frequently gotten into controversy as a result of them. Because of his forthright demeanor, he has been barred from using major social media platforms. However, he continues to do so and support others who take a similar approach.

Andrew Tate reacts to Israel Adesanya’s words

Adesanya’s podcast clip was recently uploaded on Twitter by an account called Censored Men. In the video, Adesanya discusses why he believes the school system is outmoded and serves mainly to shape a worker’s mindset in kids.

‘The Last Stylebender’ also confessed that the education he received in school was ineffective. He also promised not to send his children to school and instead to have them tutored at home. Adesanya said:

“Honestly, f**k school. I don’t know why we have this outdated concept of school to just build workers. We know what the f**k school was made for. Why are we pretending? We know school was created to create workers. I still don’t know what the f**k is X. I’m still waiting, when have I as an adult known what the f**k X is. A lot of useless information got passed on to me at school. And I sucked at school because I was sh*t at memorizing. I didn’t really learn anything.”

Tate noticed the tweet and seemed to agree with the UFC middleweight champion. In response, the former professional kickboxer stated, “he’s right.”

Tate’s support for Adesanya is not surprising, given that the outspoken social media figure has stated similar things about the school system. However, this is not the first time their thoughts have crossed. Previously, even Adesanya praised Tate.

Adesanya believes Tate can have a positive impact on young men

Andrew Tate is one of the most divisive figures on the internet. Not only that, but he was also accused of human trafficking and money laundering, and the matter is still being investigated.

Despite this, Tate has a large supporter base, and this bracket includes celebrities like UFC champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya praised Tate in one of his interviews a few months ago.

According to ‘The Last Stylebender,’ several of Tate’s viewpoints, like Jordan Peterson and David Goggins, may have a good influence on young men. He did, however, face criticism for his remarks. But it’s vital to remember that the UFC champion is allowed to express himself.