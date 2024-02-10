Bradley Martyn Finally Wrestles a UFC Fighter After ‘I’m 260’ Comments to Nate Diaz

Bradley Martyn finally got to test his wrestling skills against a UFC fighter. The fitness influencer recently went viral when he made claims that he could beat professional fighters. He brought on Nate Diaz on his podcast and asked the former UFC fighter if he could beat him. Diaz dismissed Martyn, reminding him that he is a ‘podcaster’. Power Slap 6 in Las Vegas gave the fitness influencer to finally test out his skills against a UFC fighter in a video uploaded to X.

Power Slap 6 took place on Friday night and a host of influencers, celebrities, and even UFC fighters were present at the event.

UFC Bantamweight fighter Merab Dvalishvili met Bradley Martyn, and the pair had a wrestling match. Here’s what Dvalishvili said about the match:

“I wrestled with @BradleyMartyn and he wasn’t as strong as he looks. After I beat Henry Cejudo, me and Bradley Martyn will fight. I want to fight him more than I want to fight O’Malley”

Merab Dvalishvili told fans that he would fight Bradley Martyn after his UFC 298 fight against Henry Cejudo.

So what exactly led to this moment? What did Bradley Martyn say about fighters?

Bradley Martyn says he would crush Demetrious Johnson in a street fight

It all started when Bradley Martyn brought on Devin Haney as a guest on his podcast, Rawtalk. While on the podcast, they discussed who would win in a street fight.

Haney claimed he would beat Martyn, but the fitness influencer found it amusing. He then made similar claims about Demetrious Johnson in a podcast with Brendan Schaub:

“I’m gonna crush his head on the floor.”

Bradley Martyn claimed 150 lbs was like a towel for him and he would destroy Demetrious Johnson. However, Brendan Schaub begs to differ solely because of the skill ‘Mighty Mouse’ possesses.

Now it remains to be seen whether Martyn gets a fight with his any of his preferred opponents and whether he comes out victorious.