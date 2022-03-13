Conor McGregor Finally Confirms His Interest In Boxing Jake Paul

Conor McGregor has officially confirmed that he is open to fighting Jake Paul in the future.

Following a gruesome leg snap against Dustin Poirier last year, the Irishman is on the verge of returning to the octagon.

However, someone has been generating headlines in the combat sports world during McGregor’s injury absence.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber and social media personality, is undefeated in the ring. He is coming off a massive knockout victory against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul has made it more than evident of his desire to fight McGregor, but the UFC’s poster boy has remained unresponsive to Paul’s constant trash-talking – until now.

YouTuber Jake Paul is continuing to call out Conor McGregor for a boxing match and now claims to have made him a $50million offer… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/Zwdq3iB1jy — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 15, 2020

Despite initially dismissing Paul’s taunts, McGregor appears to have altered his mind when considering the potential of confronting the former Disney star.

“Who knows? Never say never,” McGregor told the Mirror.

But if you think McGregor’s enthusiasm stems from the notion of pitting himself against Paul’s boxing prowess, you’re mistaken.

The MMA superstar hasn’t been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“I didn’t see the Woodley fight. It only did a couple thousand buys. I saw it online,” McGregor added. “I didn’t hear the diss track on Dana, I don’t pay attention to all of that.

Jake Paul “The PRBLM CHILD” – Youtube to Boxing to MMA

Trash-talking, tattoo-wearing knuckleheads Paul isn’t afraid to call out pretty about every man and his dog on the planet.

Paul isn’t afraid to take on big names, from other YouTubers to boxing legends like Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury.

But it’s his fierce conflict with MMA heavyweights the UFC that’s the most complicated.

The problems between Paul and company president Dana White have been well documented, and they reached a head when Paul produced a bizarre video in which he fired shots at White, McGregor, and a slew of other MMA stars.

In the video above, he goes after McGregor and his family.

“What the f*** is up you Irish c***,” Paul said while wearing flip sunglasses famously worn by McGregor. “Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f****** your wife right now because she is a 4. Conor you could do a lot better. But happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight of offer you’ve ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me Conor, you are ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f****** YouTuber.

“You are a 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Prober (Poirier) who has less followers than on Instagram than my f****** dog, that’s a fact.”

