Conor McGregor ‘Irks’ Fans With Joe Biden Tweet After His Recent Visit to Ireland: “Guy Is a Real Creep”

Conor McGregor, the renowned Irish MMA fighter and former two-division UFC champion, is once again in the news. This time, he has taken to Twitter to welcome the US President Joe Biden to his country. The UFC superstar, who is one of the richest and most famous MMA fighters, enjoys staying in the spotlight. Despite not having fought since his leg injury at the hands of Dustin Poirier, he remains active on social media, keeping his millions of fans entertained and engaged.

However, McGregor’s recent tweet welcoming Biden to Northern Ireland did not sit well with many of his fans. Some criticized him for his political views and questioned his understanding of the political situation in Northern Ireland. Nevertheless, McGregor remains unfazed and continues to enjoy his life outside the octagon.

Currently, the Irish superstar is coaching against Michael Chandler in TUF season 31. Moreover, they are set to fight after the show ends. Conor McGregor needs to enter the USADA pool before that. Moreover, he recently teased his fans that he has done so.

Conor McGregor welcoming President Joe Biden has upset fans

‘The Notorious’ is used to receiving flank from his fans every once in a while. Here’s what they had to say about his recent tweet:

One fan asks him to stay away from kids and calls him a ‘creep’:

Keep your kids away from him. That guy is a real creep. — Jack Brown (@RedPill_Muscle) April 11, 2023

A fan finds the Tweet completely out of proportion:

Brrroooo wtf your out of touch with the world if your welcoming this guy. Shiittt — Darcy Ward #4⃣3⃣ (@D_Dublu_racing) April 11, 2023

Another fan feels the McGregor has lost his credibility:

And just like that, Conor was finished. The final bit of credibility he had left was gone. — Dumpster Fire (@VanFlip10x) April 11, 2023

Whilst one fan calls it an ‘L’:

Rare L — Honest UFC Analyst (@UfcHonest) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile a fan said:

Y’all can keep him — Frankie Jr. (@TheRealFrankC94) April 11, 2023

Some fan said:

At least one UFC fighter isn’t a Trump rim licker, not sure uncle Dana will like this post though — The Fite Zone 🥊 (@TheFiteZone) April 11, 2023

A fan said:

Naw Conor this ain’t it lol. — MMA SLAM PODCAST (@mmaslampod) April 11, 2023

It is quite clear that the fans are not happy with the latest Tweet from the former UFC lightweight champion. However, fans will love the recent update he gave about his upcoming potential fight with Michael Chandler.

