“He’s in the Matrix” – Conor McGregor’s coach compares Israel Adesanya to the Irishman

Conor McGregor’s coach believes Israel Adesanya possesses the same “fast brain” that propelled his megastar charge to two UFC belts. The Irishman’s coach predicts the middleweight king will knock Robert Whittaker out cold once more on Sunday week.

John Kavanagh, one of the most renowned voices in combat sports, believes Adesanya will finish Whittaker in their highly anticipated UFC 271 rematch on February 13 in Houston, Texas (AEST).

The US blockbuster is the first time the trans-Tasman rivals have met since Adesanya KO’d Australia’s first UFC champion. Adesanya captured gold in front of over 60,000 fans in Melbourne in 2019.

While Kavanagh is now in Australia promoting Alta, a new in-gym Mixed Martial Arts training programme, he expects Adesanya to win by KO.

“is like Neo in the Matrix, seeing everything move slowly,” Kavanagh added. “And I hate saying it,” McGregor’s coach said of the knockout prediction. “But gun to my head, you force me to choose, I think Israel gets it done within the time limit.”

When asked why Adesanya would be so convincing in this fight, Kavanagh called the 32-year-old champ a “range master.”

“He’s a fighter who just seems to be able to stay on the edge of range,” the coach explained. “Some guys, they just have an ability to stand where your punch, it bends a hair on their nose — that’s as far as you can reach. “But then they take a half-step in and crack you.

“It’s like that great scene from when Conor fought Eddie Alveraz for the lightweight belt (at UFC 205). “If you watch the slow motion replay at one point, you can see Conor moves his head back a fraction and Eddie’s punch literally just moves his nose. “Then Conor shifts into that position where he can light him up. “You don’t see a whole lot of guys who have that ability. “And I know in Conor’s case, he’s been measured by neurologists and has what they call a fast brain. He’s got the unusual ability of having a certain level of hand-eye coordination, an understanding of distance and range. “And I believe Israel is of the same ilk. “He’s in the Matrix, seeing things slower than the rest of us do.”

With the launch, Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon in July.

Being severely beaten as a teen, Kavanagh turned to MMA. He now hopes to bring thousands of Australians to the sport that “saved” him with the Alta programme.

However, what about Australia’s first UFC champion?

When asked how he thinks Whittaker will approach the rematch, Kavanagh alluded to Adesanya’s solitary loss in the UFC. A decision loss to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in 2015.

On that occasion, the heavier Blachowicz was able to not only take Adesanya down but also maintained him for the duration of the fight, resulting in a genuine UFC upset.