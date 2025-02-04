‘Until I Drop Dead’: Dana White Promises to Run UFC Until His Last Breath

Dana White at the ceremonial weigh-ins at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. ( PxImages)

If there’s one thing Dana White wants the world to know… No, it’s not when Conor McGregor will return or if Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinal for the heavyweight title unification! The UFC bossman is not clairvoyant. But he doesn’t need to be one to tell you he’s never retiring from UFC.

White’s personal involvement in promoting PowerSlap had resulted in rumors suggesting that he was moving forward in life and focusing on the next big project. As such, White would have no time left for the world’s premier MMA promotion. But no, like Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine, White plans on showing up to work till he can’t anymore.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, White made it clear that he has no intentions of slowing down either.

“I will never retire, ever. I will keep dogging this out until the day I drop dead.”

Carlson then joked, “You’ll be 80 years old, ringside,” to which White confidently replied, “Hopefully.” It shouldn’t really be surprising. After all, White still stands in the middle for weigh-ins when he absolutely has no business trying to separate those behemoths. But he does it for two reasons- it’s tradition and he just loves doing it.

After almost two decades of leading the sport out of the dark ages, White’s name has become synonymous with MMA, and if he refuses to just hand it over, it cannot be held against him.

Besides, there are others who have been in combat sports well after they were 80 and will probably be until their last day.

White’s boxing inspiration

In 2022, White had earlier called Arum a “f*cking piece of shit” for his treatment of boxer Terence Crawford. Crawford, who had left Arum’s Top Rank in 2021, had alleged that the promoter’s racial bias had stunted his growth in pugilism. Arum had then argued that Crawford was simply not a box office draw.

White had responded to Arum’s remarks and asserted that Arum’s job was to promote Crawford and it didn’t matter if the promoter didn’t find him sellable.

“That’s not his (Terence Crawford) f***ing problem. That’s your problem. His problem isn’t to figure out how you make money. You f***ing signed a deal with this kid. “

However, the UFC bossman still respects Arum for the commitment he continues to put into boxing. At 94 years old, Arum is still tirelessly traveling the world, attending fights, and promoting events as if he were decades younger. This is why White has a lot of begrudging respect for the man.

Speaking further on the subject to Carlson, White added,