Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns to Octagon as Islam Makhachev’s Corner Man for Dustin Poirier Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov left Islam Makahchev’s side after helping him earn the UFC lightweight gold at UFC 280. However, a recent Instagram post from ‘The Eagle’ indicated that he might join his countryman once again as a cornerman for his UFC 302 encounter.

Although Khabib did not pay much heed to Islam’s pre-UFC 284 and pre-UFC 294 training camps, he returned to Makhachev’s camp for his 1 June encounter, knowing he could make a major difference. This makes The Eagle’s interest in the UFC 302 fight pretty evident, and it is quite natural considering his history with Dustin Poirier.

Khabib had locked horns with Islam’s upcoming rival, Dustin Poirier, at UFC 242. Like most of his other fights, Nurmagomedov dominated Poirier most of the time before finishing him in the third round. Hence, the former lightweight champ joined Makhachev’s training camp, believing he could help his pal overcome The Diamond’s challenge.

During training, Khabib realized that guiding Makhachev throughout the fight could prove to be pivotal. This is probably why he teased being in Islam’s corner while his friend takes on the Louisiana native. However, neither the caption nor the snap in his post confirmed his presence at UFC 302.

“It’s fight week #ufc302@islam_makhachev”

It is quite evident that the Islam-Khabib nexus makes the current UFC lightweight champ a lot more dangerous. Still, fans were in a spot of dilemma regarding Khabib’s addition to Islam’s corner, until a recent video from the UFC drove all such doubts away.

Islam Makhchev confirmed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s presence in his corner for UFC 302

Several cameras caught the current UFC lightweight champ, Makhachev during the pre-UFC 302 poster signing sessions. He looked busy with the signings but didn’t mind revealing an exciting piece of information about the return of a former cornerman.

The UFC authorities posted Makhachev’s video to their official ‘X’ account, which showcased him clarifying the doubts regarding Khabib’s addition to his corner. The Dagestani said,

“The Eagle has landed in Jersey City. He’s gonna be in my corner. Honestly, I’m very happy”

Records say that Islam has never lost a single fight with ‘The Eagle’ in his corner. We can also assume that he will dominate Poirier whenever the fight goes to the ground. However, even Khabib’s mantras may become effectless if ‘The Diamond’ manages to land a few continuous strikes on Makhachev.