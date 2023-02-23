Po*rnstar Kendra Lust Question UFC Rules After Demanding Change in Scoring System

The scoring system in the UFC has always been a hot topic to debate on. There seems to be no set of rules for judges to score the fights and they sometimes get it completely wrong based on how they viewed the fight. A lot of high-profile names have commented on the same, including adult star Kendra Lust. The adult movie star is an ardent MMA fan. She has collaborated with many MMA stars for interviews and podcasts. Lust also frequently shares her thoughts and opinions on UFC fights.

Similarly, Kendra Lust suggested the UFC needed a change in the scoring system following the controversial decision victory of Islam Makhachev over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Australia. Interestingly, she has questioned the UFC rules once again.

Kendra Lust questions UFC rules

The UFC rules were a hot topic again after the recent Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield last weekend. Following a second-round submission loss to Blanchfield, Andrade revealed she had lost her focus after her breast slipped out midway through her fight.

Speaking about the same, Kendra Lust questioned whether the referees should stop the fight if the breasts of a female slip out during her bout. She tweeted, “Question, should the Ref stop a fight if a girl’s boob comes out during the fight ?”

Question should the Ref stop a fight if a girls boob comes out during the fight ? #ufc #Bellator #PFL #mma https://t.co/uD4cIyiutV — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) February 22, 2023

Kendra Lust has certainly raised a pretty valid question regarding the matter. It is undoubtedly a topic of concern for female fighters, which should be addressed by the leading MMA promotions. That said, the UFC or any other MMA promotion is yet to comment on the same or make the necessary changes in the rules.

Joe Rogan and Lust suggest a change in the MMA scoring system

UFC commentator Rogan seemed to have a similar opinion to adult film star Kendra Lust for demanding a change in the UFC scoring system. Lust after the UFC 284 outcome demanded a change in the MMA scoring through Twitter.

Rogan did the same on his podcasts a few days back. Interestingly, Rogan not only raised the question marks over the present method of scoring the fights, but he also suggested a way to potentially improve.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he claimed that a crowdsource scoring where the audience gets to score the bouts instead of the judges could be a better option.

However, even though it looks like a solution, the scoring could heavily be favorable to the fan favorites in a fight. That said, it looks unlikely that this method would be put into use anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Rogan’s suggestion? What do you guys think about Lust’s tweet?