P*rnstar Kendra Lust Once Explained Why Khabib Nurmagomedov Is MMA Goat Over Jon Jones & Georges St-Pierre

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest lightweight fighters in the history of the UFC. However, many argue regarding his GOAT status because of a few things. One of those is ‘The Eagle’ never moved up a weight class for more challenges, like other fighters on the list. Regardless of that, Nurmagomedov never faced a defeat in his division, despite facing the top contenders. In fact, he never lost a fight in his professional MMA career. He has a perfect record of 29-0 under his name. To add to his achievements, it is interesting to note that the former UFC champion only lost two rounds in his entire UFC career.

For these reasons and other few achievements in his MMA career, many of his fans regard him as the greatest fighter of all time. One of those people is a famous adult movie star, Kendra Lust.

What did Kendra Lust say about Khabib Nurmagomedov?

The famous p*rnstar Kendra Lust is a huge fan of mixed martial arts. She collaborated with notable combat sports athletes and was spotted during major events.

Similarly, Kendra Lust once appeared in an interview with famous MMA reporter Helen Yee. During the interview, Yee asked Lust about her thoughts on the greatest MMA athlete of all time.

While answering the question, the adult movie star said Khabib Nurmagomedov was the greatest MMA fighter. However, she cleared in the beginning that she wasn’t disrespecting other fighters’ legacies like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

To clarify her statement, Lust stated that no other fighter has come close to defeating Nurmagomedov. Thus, according to her, the Russian star is the greatest of all time.

Why did Nurmagomedov leave MMA?

The former UFC pound-for-pound number one was at the peak of his career with a stunning 29-0 record, when he hung up his gloves forever. He defeated former interim champion Justin Gaethje in his last title defense in 2020.

Unfortunately, Khabib’s father and his long-time coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away just before his last fight. Thus, Nurmagomedov promised his mother that he won’t continue without his father.

‘The Eagle’ as seen in his UFC career, is a man of his word. Therefore, he kept the promise. However, until last year Nurmagomedov was training his friends and teammates for their UFC career. But he stopped coaching because of the time spent away from his family. Now, ‘The Eagle’ continues his other businesses.

