P*rnstar Kendra Lust Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Hasbulla’s Humorous Antics at Power Slap League

UFC president Dana White is undoubtedly one of the biggest combat sports promoters in the world. The 53-year-old is majorly responsible for the immense success of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Today, UFC is competing amongst the likes of the NBA and NFL. That said, White is currently also focused on growing his new venture, the Power Slap League. For that, White has employed many marketing strategies and one of them is influencer marketing. The UFC supremo has collaborated with social media influencers to create a presence of Power Slap League on various platforms.

One such entity, with over a million followers on social media, is the famous adult movie star, Kendra Lust. Lust attended the recent event of the Power Slap League, among other stars.

Kendra Lust reacts to video of Hasbulla at Power Slap league

Lust is an MMA fan and often attends several big events. She recently was in Las Vegas for the Power Slap League. Interestingly, the Russian social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov was also present at the event.

ALSO READ: UFC 286 Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3?

Hasbulla, like always, was a major attraction at the event. He interacted with White and other stars of Power Slap Legae. Later, a video of the Russian social media influencer was posted on Twitter by Nina Marie Daniele, a TikTok star.

Interestingly, Lust acknowledged the video and later retweeted it on her official Twitter account.

Hasbulla came to fame after his videos of calling out top-tier UFC fighters went viral on social media. Not only that, but the 20-year-old Instagram star is also associated with notable UFC names like Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also, to add to his cap, the Russian star also signed a multi-year PR deal with UFC last year. As a result, he will attend future major UFC events and promote them through social media.

Hasbulla’s funny interaction with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Given such big moves in America, it is easy to say that Hasbulla Magomedov has become a household name. Many notable names, even from Hollywood, know about the social media star.

You always have been and always will be the People’s Champ 💪🏾

Let me see drop People’s Elbows on some fools! 😉👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2023

Recently, Hasbulla posted a tweet directed at Dwayne Johnson. He uploaded a picture of himself with the WWE gold star and called himself the people’s champion tagging ‘The Rock.’

ALSO READ: Disgraced Influencer Andrew Tate Could Be Released From Romanian Prison Following Bail Hearing Today

Interestingly, the Hollywood star took Hasbulla’s tweet sportingly. In response, ‘The Rock’ agreed to Hasbulla’s statement and also asked him to drop his famous move ‘The People’s Elbow’ on some fools.

What are your thoughts on this healthy verbal exchange between Rock and Hasbulla? What do you guys think about Nina’s tweet?