“The Vatican is a country filled with pedophiles” – Joe Rogan wonders why there isn’t a public uproar against the Vatican

Joe Rogan is a stand-up comedian, podcast host, and UFC commentator who has never held back from sharing his thoughts, no matter how divisive they might be.

This was amply illustrated during the COVID-19 pandemic when Rogan resisted the mainstream media’s narrative and, in the process, polarised audiences.

Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, hosts of the British podcast TRIGGERnometry, were interviewed by UFC commentator Joe Rogan in episode 1848 of his hugely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan brought up the Catholic church and the fact that no one challenged the Vatican while talking about issues that people in the US and the UK rebelled about:

“The outrage is not balanced… what about the Catholic church? Why isn’t everybody really freaking about – I was just in Italy, and one of the things that’s nuts is the Vatican is a country. It’s a country filled with pedophiles. It’s a country filled with pedophiles and stolen art. It’s a small… like 100 acre country inside of a city filled with pedophiles.”

The guests on Rogan’s show noted that while such remarks would need to be supported by evidence in the UK due to libel laws, free speech is unlimited in America. This could be demonstrated, Joe Rogan retorted. According to a BBC article, an investigation concluded that since 1950, clerical personnel in the French Catholic Church had assaulted approximately 216,000 minors, primarily males.

Spain’s Catholic Church announced an investigation into child abuse by clergy, after pressure, saying it is “deeply saddened” by the abuse. Recent investigations identified over 1,200 victims in Spain, and over 216,000 abuse cases involving Catholic clergy in Germany and France. pic.twitter.com/dcJEmsZCdX — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 22, 2022



It’s important to note that Pope Francis changed the rules of the Roman Catholic Church in 2021 to forbid child sexual assault.

Joe Rogan believes that agnostics replace God with other things

Rogan has largely regarded himself as an atheist despite being raised in a Roman Catholic family. The podcaster discussed atheists in an appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast and remarked that they might mistake God for other things:

“That’s what a lot of people believe the problem is. It’s that a lot of people don’t have God and they substitute God for other things that mimic the same kind of control that religion has. And ideologies are one of those things.”

However, it should be noted that Rogan has nothing against atheists, spirituality, or even the idea of religion. He enjoys analysing all angles of a subject and making observations, describing things as he sees them.

Below, you can see Joe Rogan on Mike Tyson’s podcast:

In a previous video, Rogan was shown discussing his understanding of religion while criticising others who seemed to believe that their faith was the only way to live.

View the video below:

