“Thing Is So Ridiculous”: Joe Rogan Reveals ‘Major’ Problem With the Iconic Marvel Character Spider-Man

American podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a well-known personality in the world of mixed martial arts. Despite not being a fighter himself, his opinion carries a lot of weight. In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, Rogan discussed the topic of Spiderman with his guest David Choe, an artist and host of the FX series ‘The Choe Show’. Rogan’s comments on Spiderman caught the attention of fans, who eagerly tuned in to hear his take on the popular superhero.

During the podcast episode, Rogan and Choe shared their thoughts on Spiderman, a character beloved by many. Rogan’s opinion on the character is particularly significant due to his immense popularity and influence in the entertainment industry.

The discussion sparked a frenzy among fans, who took to social media to share their own views on Spiderman and to debate the merits of Rogan’s opinions.

Joe Rogan’s podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, has gained a massive following and is one of the most famous podcasts in the world. The show covers a wide range of topics, from politics to entertainment. Moreover, it features a variety of guests, including celebrities, academics, and experts in various fields.

Rogan’s influence and popularity have made him a major player in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, his opinions on topics like Spiderman carry a lot of weight among fans and industry insiders alike.

Joe Rogan is a big fan of Spiderman!

Joe Rogan, in his recent podcast episode 1965, had artist David Choe as a guest. During the episode, Rogan shared his love for superhero comics, with Iron Man being his favorite. He also revealed his preference for Marvel Comics over DC Comics, citing their more relatable and humanized characters.

He said,

“The web thing is so ridiculous like he invented this sh*t that’s better than anything anyone’s ever figured out ever. Like he could be a f*cking super billionaire just from that web. The idea that we buy into the fact that this f*cking college kid invented this stuff that shoots from his wrists in a never-ending supply allowing him to grab buildings and swing.”

Rogan also spoke highly of Spiderman as a character, stating that he has all the qualities necessary to become a billionaire. He praised the character’s genius and how much value he adds to his inventions despite being a young kid.

Rogan’s admiration for the character and his potential for success only adds to the already immense popularity of the beloved superhero among fans.

