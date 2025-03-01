Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis: Comparing MMA Records, Styles, and More Ahead of the GFL Lightweight Fight

Tony Ferguson might have just received his best shot at redemption to get out of a career-worst 8-0 slump. The Global Fight League (GFL) just announced Ferguson’s next opponent, and it’s MMA’s resident controversialist, Dillon Danis. They called it one of their most requested fights and naturally had to make it official.

It should be noted that it’s not just Tony with something to prove here. Danis, who has long wanted to be a part of the UFC but has been repeatedly shot down, also gets to prove that he can hang in with one of their legends.

GFL Fans

You asked, we listened! Our most requested bout is now official as Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson squares off with Dillon “El Jefe” Danis in a legendary Lightweight matchup. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/kI5owGVC0k — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 28, 2025

So, ahead of this anticipated bout, let’s review their careers, their fighting styles, and how well they match up against each other.

Career Overview: Wins, Losses, and Notable Fights

Ferguson, aka ‘El Cucuy,’ has been through it all in MMA. He’s got a stacked resume, with wins over legends like Rafael dos Anjos, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, and Anthony Pettis.

At his peak, he was one of the scariest lightweights in the game, some even thought he had what it took to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. With a 12-0 win streak at one point in his career, he never even looked like he could be beaten. And then he did. And once he lost, it just never stopped.

In fact, at one point, even his loyalists were begging him to hang up his gloves and walk into the sunset since he had nothing to prove anymore. Tony, of course, disagreed.

Then there’s Danis. He’s only had two pro MMA fights, both submission wins in Bellator, but he’s made way more noise outside the cage than inside it. Whether it’s trash-talking UFC fighters or stirring up drama online, Danis always finds a way to stay in the headlines. Interestingly, when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after winning against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Danis was the first guy he punched!

Danis’ reputation took further hits after he was embarrassed by Logan Paul in a boxing match. At this point, if he wants to be taken seriously as a fighter, he desperately needs to prove himself in the cage. Although, it is a scary thought because if he wins, we will never hear the end of it.

But can he win?

Fighting Styles: Unorthodox Striking vs. Elite Grappling

‘El Cucuy‘ is all about chaos in the cage. His fighting style is wild, unpredictable, and relentless—constantly pushing forward with awkward but effective striking. He loves throwing sharp elbows, spinning attacks, and just overwhelming opponents with pressure. On the ground, his 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu background makes him a serious threat, always hunting for creative submissions. But with all the damage he’s taken over the years, his chin and endurance don’t seem what they once used to be. Danis, on the other hand, is a straight-up grappling specialist. His Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is world-class, and if he gets the fight to the mat, he’s got a huge edge. The problem? His striking is a big question mark, especially after that rough loss to Logan. Plus, we haven’t really seen him deal with serious pressure from a battle-tested veteran like Ferguson, so there’s no telling how he’ll hold up.

Preparation for the GFL Lightweight Fight

‘El Cucuy’ is famous for his wild and extreme training methods. He’s brought in guys like former Navy SEAL and hardcore motivator David Goggins to push him past his limits, both physically and mentally. His camps are no joke; Tony’s out there hitting metal pipes, sprinting up sand dunes, and doing all kinds of unconventional strength training.

If he sticks to this kind of preparation, he’ll come in ready for war. But it hasn’t really made a difference in his last couple of fights. So there is no way to tell if it all starts kicking off all of a sudden/

Danis, meanwhile, has strong connections to McGregor’s camp in Ireland. He’s trained with McGregor’s team at SBG Ireland before and might head back there for this fight. With McGregor’s experience in striking and the mental game of fight promotion, training alongside “The Notorious” could give Danis some valuable tools—both in the cage and outside of it.

If he can level up his striking and fight IQ under McGregor’s guidance, he might turn into a much bigger threat. But will the former UFC champion give him the time of day?

Prediction and Potential Outcomes

This fight comes down to one simple question: Can Tony keep it standing, or will Danis drag it to the ground? If Ferguson controls the distance and lets his striking do the work, he could overwhelm Danis with sheer volume and unpredictability. But if Danis manages to close the gap and get the takedown, a submission win could be just a matter of time.

With Ferguson’s recent struggles and Danis’ lack of MMA experience, this is a gamble for both fighters.

Either Ferguson finally snaps his losing streak, or Danis proves he’s more than just talk. No matter who comes out on top, GFL’s decision to book this fight is a bold one—and it only adds to the league’s growing reputation.