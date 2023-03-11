WATCH: Hasbulla ‘Known for Hitting People’ Refuses to Slap Mark Wahlberg in Front of Dana White

Hasbulla Magomedov has once again made the headlines for refusing to punch Hollywood A-Lister, Mark Wahlberg, in amusing footage. The Russian has garnered the attention of the MMA community for his latest antics. Magomedov broke into mainstream media in 2020 for his infantile yet hysterical frolics, despite being 18.

Since then, he has procured affiliations with influential figures within the realms of martial arts, such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov and so on and so forth. The 21-year-old has become a prominent celebrity since his rise to fame for his amusing antics with UFC fighters.

His most notorious act has been to punch fighters in the face, but given his size and stature, it makes for a comical scene. Magomedov is particularly renowned for punching UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Not to forget former UFC heavyweight contender Antonio Nogueira and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal. However, the social media sensation refused to throw a punch at the famed actor Mark Wahlberg in a hilarious turn of events.

Hasbulla Magomedov declined to throw his signature punch at Mark Wahlberg.

Hasbulla Magomedov was recently introduced to the reputed actor Mark Wahlberg by UFC president Dana White. The trio were hashing it out when footage shows Wahlberg encouraging Hasbulla to throw his signature hook. Footage of their collaboration can be viewed below.

Onlookers can be heard pushing for Magomedov to do that. Wahlberg can be seen crouching down and urging the internet star to throw his punch. Magomedov refused to punch Wahlberg, however.

Dana White can also be seen appearing in the footage in the background, smirking at the events unfolding before him. Both men took to Instagram to post pictures of their newfound alliance in light of their interaction.

Hasbulla’s association with Dana White and the UFC has proved to be incredibly fruitful for him. Since his introduction to White, the Russian has created bonds with several A-List celebrities. He has also now solidified himself as a global star.

Hasbulla Magomedov’s partnership with the UFC!

It was reported last year that Hasbulla Magomedov had struck up a partnership with the UFC to promote their events. The 20-year-old signed on as a marketing figure for the fighting promotion.

He had no agreement in place to compete in the octagon, contrary to people’s belief. So far, the allegiance has proved to be fructuous for White, the UFC and Magomedov.

He has been a constant face on the social media posts of the UFC and White. And needless to say, it has provided some hilarious content for fans of the celebrity and the fight game.

