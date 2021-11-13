Valorant E-sports Transfers : Kansas City Pioneers’ officially announces Noah “JcStani” Smith joining their Valorant roster

Noah “jcStani” Smith has officially been added to the Kansas City Pioneers VALORANT roster after a short trial period, the organization announced today.

In August, jcStani parted ways with Andbox, citing “creative differences” as the reason for his departure. He explained that his departure was the best for everyone involved.

His time with Andbox was brief since he was only on the roster for Stage Three of the VALORANT Champions Tour and left shortly after the team was defeated by TSM in the Challengers Two Open Qualifier.

