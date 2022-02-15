Underground City, the new Valorant Collection, and its release date and time

With the new patch released today let’s take a look at the upcoming new Valorant skin collection, the Underground City.

Valorant has a vast array of weapon skin collections, where each new collection releases with a new patch. There are a total of 5 categories Select, Deluxe, Premium, Ultra, and Exclusive.

And with the new patch 4.03 coming today, we get to say goodbye to the Tigris collection. And with that, we welcome the new collection into our stores. It is widely known as the green screen weapons skins. Where the green screen weapon skins mean that that has a background as a skin.

Underground City, The new Valorant Collection

The Underground City is the new collection coming to the stores. By the looks of it, it seems like the glitch pop collection skins with a new background. But it still looks pretty good. It is a premium tier collection, with the following weapons:

Melee

Classic

Judge

Bulldog

Phantom

With the whole collection costing 7100 VP, each weapon costing 1775 VP, and the melee is worth 3550 VP. The cost is not 100% accurate as the collection doesn’t seem to have a spray and a buddy.

The Release date and time

This skin collection will be available in our stores around :

North America: 17th February 2:00 PM PST

Europe: 17th February 11:00 PM CET

SEA: 18th February 3:30 AM IST

Enjoy the new skin, and if by any chance you buy it doesn’t forget to share it with others. And trust us people will ask for it.