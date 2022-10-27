“Sure, I’ll Beat His A**” – Andrew Tate Challenges Logan Paul for a Boxing Match but Has One Condition

Internet Sensation Andrew Tate recently fired shots at WWE superstar Logan Paul saying the latter is on a sh*t load of steroids.

Logan Paul and Andrew Tate are two of the most famous and influential social media celebrities right now. While Paul is currently establishing himself as a WWE superstar, Top G is getting himself banned from social media for making controversial remarks.

A few months ago, both internet sensations got into a war of words where Tate challenged Jake Paul to a boxing match. However, Logan refused after Tate got banned from social media for his misogynistic remarks.

It appears that the beef between the two is far from over as Andrew Tate has called out Logan Paul again. This time, the former professional kickboxer challenged the WWE superstar to the boxing ring.

Andrew Tate shoots at Logan Paul; says he will “beat his ass”

In his recent appearance on O’Malley’s podcast, the Internet Sensation opened up about his beef with Logan Paul. Andrew Tate went on to make big accusations regarding the physique of the WWE star. Top G asserted that he is a clean athlete but Logan Paul is “on a sh*t load of steroids.”

So, for them to have a match, Andrew Tate stated either Logan Paul will have to pass a drug test or he will have to do steroids. Calling himself genetically gifted, the controversial celebrity called out the WWE superstar for a boxing match but had a condition.

Top G stated that if Logan Paul wants a real fight, he will have to lay off the juices and come clean. In fact, Tate claimed he will beat the a** of Logan Paul in a boxing fight. He said:

“The problem with Logan [Paul] against me is, I’m a completely clean athlete, but he’s on a sh*t load of steroids… If he wants to fight for real and he’ll start pissing in a cup, for sure I’ll smash him up… If he lays off the juice and wants to fight clean, sure I’ll beat his ass.”

Logan Paul has been training with Shawn Michaels for his Crown Jewel match

Well, whether the YouTuber/Wrestler will fight Andrew Tate or not, he will enter the WWE ring soon. On November 5th Crown Jewel PPV, Logan Paul is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship.

To fully prepare himself for The Tribal Chief, Paul has turned to Shawn Michaels for tips. The YouTube star has been training with the legend to make himself match-ready.

Nevertheless, accusing someone of using steroids is a bold statement, and it will be interesting to see how Logan Paul reacts. His beef with Andrew Tate is getting bigger and it seems things could get resolved in the ring.

Still, it all depends on whether Paul wants to fight him or not. Meanwhile, he will be all set for his second official fight in WWE which is almost a week ahead.

