WWE Announces Its First Inductee For The Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

WrestleMania season, every year, is a special time for everyone who is or has ever been associated with WWE. While active superstars feature at “The Grandest Stage of Them All”, fans see favorites performing in the ring. In fact, those who are no longer active also keep a close eye on The Road to WrestleMania. Because it’s the time when WWE holds its prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony. Well, with WrestleMania 39 inching closer, fans wonder who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

There were reports that WWE might induct Vince McMahon into the 2023 Hall of Fame. In fact, dirt sheets also speculated names like Batista and The Great Muta as potentials. However, no official confirmation was provided from WWE’s side. However, through a recent social media post, the company has announced its first name for this year.

WWE announces Stacy Keibler as the first inductee for the 2023 Hall of Fame

Stacy Keibler was one of the 24 names WWE management retained after purchasing WCW in 2001. Although she spent over six years on the WWE roster, most of her famous work was outside the ring.

Fans remember Keibler for being Vince McMahon’s assistant/onscreen mistress during the early 2000s. During that time, the WWE veteran also feuded with former Divas like Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson.

Through a recent Twitter post, WWE announced that Stacy Keibler will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

BREAKING: Stacy Keibler is the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023! #StacyKeibler #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/RRoKIQteT4 — WWE🟡 (@blowjork2000) March 2, 2023

Batista recently opened up about his chances of getting inducted this year

Former 6-time WWE world champion Batista was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. However, the plans were postponed due to the pandemic. The Animal wanted to get inducted in front of fans, so he could thank them.

Some recent reports claimed Batista might headline the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. But the company hasn’t given an official confirmation of that as of now.

Recently, speaking to ComicBook.com, the former 6-time champion was asked about his Hall of Fame induction. Batista stated that he is trying for this year, but wasn’t sure if that would happen. He stated:

“I hope so, but I can’t say for sure. I can say that I’m trying…”

Nevertheless, other than Stacy Keibler, WWE has not revealed any names as of now. Though with less than a month left for WrestleMania 39, fans can expect some big announcements in the coming weeks.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.