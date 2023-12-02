Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series for Advancement as CARS Tour Owner

Dale Earnhardt Jr. enjoyed his return to Daytona International Speedway, but don’t expect this week’s test to lead to anything bigger for the retired racer. Dtb Dale Jr

Every CARS Tour race witnesses an even pack of the local short-track speedsters and future NASCAR stalwarts battling head-on at the southeast’s most facilitated racetracks. In a conversation with driver Parker Kligerman, CARS Tour part-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his feelings about the grassroots racing series.

Advertisement

A series owner must always be zealous of the changes that they can bring into it and how they can possibly elevate the status of their series as compared to the other lower-tier racing series. Needless to say, Dale Earnhardt Jr has the zeal.

Kligerman was curious about the changes that the 15-time-most popular driver wanted to see in the CARS Tour. Junior said, “I would love to see the car count consistently at around the 38-42 number.”

Advertisement

Although not quite far from that number, more participation from other Truck Series and Xfinity Series teams would find value in several ways, thinks Dale Earnhardt Jr. He explained, “The commitment from some of the Truck Series teams and some of the Xfinity Series teams for them to find value in competing in that series and having a place for their younger drivers to cultivate their race craft.”

But that’s not all. Even the primary sponsors could benefit if the teams decided to indulge more in the series. And it all comes down to better chances of marketing and gaining a significant amount of exposure.

“It’s additional exposure for some of their partners,” said Junior. “Maybe they’ve got a partner that can’t be a primary on the Truck or an Xfinity car; doesn’t have that kind of spend to make in their marketing department but they want to be associate on a Truck or an Xfinity car, then this Late Model stock car could continue to give them more exposure in our series specifically.”

Dale Earnhardt intends to work day in and day out for the CARS Tour series

The core ownership group of the series flaunts able owners and NASCAR stalwarts like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks. Last week, Earnhardt spoke his heart out about their first year together as owners.

Advertisement

“As someone involved in the series ownership group, it’s never enough,” Earnhardt exclaimed. “We’re ambitious, and the value of the series is still unrealized. We’ve got a lot of potential with good, quality racing and a lot of great storylines.”

“I’m pretty bullish, but there’s not enough days in the year to accomplish all your tasks. I wish I could wake up in the morning and work on the CARS Tour until I went to bed every single day of the year,” he added.