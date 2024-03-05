Brad Keselowski High on Ford Prospects for 2024 NASCAR Season

With the resurgence of the Fords last year and the birth of the Dark Horse, the blue-ribbon model of the Mustang lineup, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for racing aficionados to assume a soon-to-happen breakthrough in 2024. On that note, all eyes are on RFK Racing. Thankfully, team owner Brad Keselowski is confident about the Dark Horse and the work that the team has been putting in every day.

Maybe the performance at Las Vegas wasn’t what they had expected. Perhaps Keselowski had wanted a stronger performance than a 13th-place finish. But Keselowski’s #6 machine was the third-best Ford on the field. Needless to say, a few more races and RFK Racing will surely pick up on whatever adjustments they need to make in their cars to pack speed and win races.

“The Ford car is going to be really, really good at every track,” Keselowski explained. “The work that has been put in has been exceptional. The Fords were significantly behind last year with aerodynamics of the car and that pushed us to be better in other areas.”

“You fix aerodynamics with all the other strengths we’ve built over the last year. I think this is going to be a big year for us,” he added with confidence. Will it work out for them?

It’s only a matter of time before we get to see if it does.

Brad Keselowski remains unbothered by his three-figure winless streak

The last time the Rochester Hills native showed up in the victory lane was back in 2021 at Talladega. Since then, his winless drought has summed up to 101 races. For someone who has a Cup Series championship to his credit, carrying the burden of such a winless streak might seem like a hard punch in the gut. But does he feel the urgency to break the streak?

“I’m not paying any attention to it, to be honest,” Keselowski admitted. “What matters to me? I would rather be fast every week and contending for wins than fall ass-backwards into a race win and say, ‘Oh, the streak is over. I want to be fast. I want to be contending. I want to be in the hunt.”

However, hasn’t it been even a little disheartening for the 40-year-old speedster to not have won even once in his first two full seasons at RFK? It doesn’t look like it has. On the contrary, Keselowski revealed that when he made the move to RFK, he knew that those stats weren’t going to be pretty. “I made a very conscious decision two or three years ago to throw that aside as not being what’s important to me,” he stated.

But will it pay off? Only time will tell.