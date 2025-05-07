“Does Denny Hamlin Ever Win That Championship?”: Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski Give Oscar-Worthy Performances in Latest NASCAR Ad

NASCAR has been giving it all to become more relevant to the younger audience, and eye-catching advertisements have been a crucial element of its efforts. The latest such commercial to come out of the factory promoted the return of the Cup Series finale to the Homestead-Miami Speedway and featured Kyle Busch along with Brad Keselowski.

The video is set on the night of Busch’s second-championship victory at Homestead in 2019. Suited up, the new two-time champion is seen walking to his party hurriedly when he is confronted by Keselowski. Keselowski pulls off the covers from a time-traveling car and convinces Busch to climb into it, promising that it will be worth it.

He says, “I built this bad boy to take you wherever you want to go. Including the future.” The two drivers then get into a hilarious discussion about what they could know about going into the future. Busch says that he would like to know if the championship ever comes back to Homestead-Miami.

And Keselowski replies that he would like to know if Denny Hamlin ever becomes a Cup Series champion. Not getting a positive feedback on this from Busch, he chooses to know if he will ever drive for his own Cup team. With the questions fixed, Busch shoots off into the future as Keselowski jumps up and down in jubilation.

Breaking news! @keselowski and @KyleBusch went searching for answers about @HomesteadMiami in 2026. You’re going to like what they found. pic.twitter.com/t6xrxVEMGb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 6, 2025

Brief seconds later, the car returns to the parking lot where they were standing, and Busch walks out clad in his racing suit. His face is stunned by what he has seen, and he begins explaining things to Keselowski. He hands him an RFK Racing cap, signifying that Keselowski would drive for a team he owns, and also shows him the front page of a newspaper.

The news reads that the championship finale will return to Homestead-Miami in 2026. This sends both drivers into a frenzy of happiness, once again. The final shot of the advertisement is where things turn from funny to absolutely hilarious. Keselowski’s voice-over says as the car drives down the streets, “What else does it say? Joey Logano, three-time champion? We got to stop this!”

Drivers and fans have been showing a great response to the creativity in NASCAR’s commercial. The acting performances of Busch and Keselowski, in particular, were nothing short of extraordinary. Mark Martin wrote on X, “Great job @NASCAR @keselowski @KyleBusch.” Chase Briscoe couldn’t stop himself from lauding them either.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver wrote, “I legit laughed out loud. Give @keselowski an Academy Award for the part when the car went to the future”. The return of Homestead-Miami as the destination for the 2026 Cup Series finale had been floating around for some time. Now, NASCAR has hit bullseye with this official confirmation.